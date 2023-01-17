Ram Charan says SS Rajamouli 'burned the ‘woods' to unite film industry and take RRR to the world

The leads of RRR, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, have become sought-after names in Hollywood after their recent trip to the US to support their film during awards season. The actors have been speaking to the American press about reactions to RRR and have even been asked about possibly joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They also spoke about how writer-director SS Rajamouli had united the Indian film industry with RRR as people discovered the period feature both on Netflix and other screenings. (Also read: SS Rajamouli's speech at Critics Choice awards leaves Alia Bhatt speechless; Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan hail him)

The actors were present at the sold-out IMAX screening of the Telugu film at the Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Rajamouli was introduced by American filmmaker JJ Abrams and the crowd went wild and danced on stage when the award-winning song Naatu Naatu was played on screen. Both Ram and NTR spoke about seeing the excited reactions from fans in the US and Japan as they travelled to promote the film in the last few months.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the actors revealed how RRR and Rajamouli have been successful in blurring the lines between the numerous film industries of India with one single film. Jr NTR shared, "We have started calling it the Indian film industry, as opposed to dividing it into Bollywood, Tollywood or Kollywood." While Ram added, "[Rajamouli] burned the ‘woods. And just made it one big united Indian film industry.”

Besides Ram and Jr NTR, RRR also features actors from the Hindi industry with Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, along with artistes who have worked in south industries like Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani. British actors Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris are also part of the cast.

Last week, RRR won the Golden Globe award for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. On Sunday, at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards, it won two awards for Best Song and Best Foreign Language Film beating out top contenders like All Quiet on the Western Front, Bardo, and Decision To Leave. All eyes are on the film's Oscars chances as it has made the shortlist for Music (Original Song). Many are hoping it will also pick up a Best Picture nomination when the final list is announced on January 24.

