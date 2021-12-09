Ram Charan shows off bhangra moves as he dances with wife Upasana at sister-in-law Anushpala’s wedding function. Watch

Actor Ram Charan has danced with his wife Upasana Konidela to the song Ari Ari by Bombay Rockers and showed his Bhangra moves at sister-in-law Anushpala Kamineni’s wedding function. In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Sachet and Parampara Tandon were seen cheering for Ram Charan to start dancing.

As Ram Charan starts grooving, Upasana Konidela also joins in. Later, Sachet and Parampara also danced with the couple. Sachet and Parampara were also singing the song.

On Wednesday, Upasana took to her Instagram account and shared a picture from the wedding ceremony of her sister, Anushpala. She captioned the picture, “Truly a very, very special day in my life. So much gratitude. Thank you for ur warm wishes and blessings for my darling sister @anushpala & @armaanebrahim (sic)."

Earlier, she had shared her pictures as she recreated and wore an outfit that was almost a decade ago. She had written, “I take so much pride in repeating & preserving clothes. I believe quality shopping is better for the planet than quantity. Clothes that have emotions attached are priceless. Thank u @anamikakhanna.in for recreating my Poshama Panduga outfit for Anush’s in Domakonda 9 years later.”

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is looking forward to the release of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, RRR. The film sees Ram sharing screen space with Jr NTR for the first time. RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries--Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

While Ram Charan plays Allu Seetharamaraju, Jr NTR essays the role of Komaram Bheem. RRR, which is being made on a massive scale, was originally planned to be released this October. However, given the current Covid-19 pandemic situation, the makers have postponed it to January 7 next year.

Currently, Ram Charan is busy shooting for his upcoming Telugu-Tamil bilingual film with filmmaker Shankar. The film also stars Kiara Advani. This will be Kiara’s second Telugu outing with Ram Charan. It will be Kiara’s third Telugu project after Bharat Ane Nenu and Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

Ram Charan also has a yet-untitled Telugu film with director Gautam Tinnanuri, who has directed Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey.