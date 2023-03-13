'We have won as Indian Cinema! We won as a country!': Ram Charan thanks everyone for manifesting the Oscar

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
telugu cinema
Published on Mar 13, 2023 12:29 PM IST

Ram Charan has shared a note after the RRR song Naatu Naatu won an Oscar in the Best Original Song category.

Ram Charan, left, and Upasana Kamineni arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Ram Charan took to Twitter on Monday to thank everyone who manifested the Oscar award for Naatu Naatu from RRR. In a heartfelt statement, he said that RRR will always remain the most special film of their lives and in the history of Indian cinema. He said he still feels like he’s living in a dream. Ram also thanked Alia Bhatt for being the sweetest co-star. Also read: Oscars 2023 live updates

Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli directed RRR won the Oscar in the Best Original Song, becoming the first ever Indian song to win in the category. For the Oscar ceremony, Ram Charan was dressed in an all-black outfit and was accompanied by his wife Upasana Konidela, who looked stunning in a cream designer saree.

Following the Oscar win, Ram released a statement in which he expressed his feelings post the event. “RRR is and will always remain as the most special film of our lives and of Indian cinema history. I can’t thank everyone for manifesting the Oscar award. It still feels like I’m living in a dream,” he wrote, and thanked everyone for the unstoppable support and love.

He further wrote: “SS Rajamouli garu and MM Keeravani garu are the most precious gems of our Indian film industry. Thank you both for giving me an opportunity to be a part of this masterpiece.”

He went on to describe Naatu Naatu as an emotion across the globe. Ram also thanked Alia Bhatt, who was paired opposite him in the movie, as the sweetest co-star.

As part of the Oscars award ceremony, Naatu Naatu was performed live on stage and the performance earned a standing ovation. Deepika Padukone introduced the performance as the audience cheered on every time she mentioned Naatu Naatu.

Over the last few months, Naatu Naatu truly became a global phenomenon. Released last March in cinemas, RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries.

