Ram Charan, Upasana celebrate Bathukamma festival with daughter Klin Kaara for first time. Watch

RRR star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana's Bathukamma festival was special this year. The couple celebrated the festival for the first time with their newborn daughter Klin Kaara Konidela. Upasana shared a brief video on her Instagram account from this special day. (Also read: Ram Charan, Upasana, Pawan Kalyan attend Brahmanandam's son's star-studded wedding celebration in Hyderabad. See pics)

Upasana's Instagram post

Upasana Konidela carried daughter Klin Kaara in her arms.

The Bathukamma festival took place at the Balika Nilayam Seva Samaj orphanage. Little Klin Kaara was in the lap of Upasana, covered in a blue dupatta. In the video, Ram Charan and Upasana were seen dancing around the Bathukamma along with several girls. Upasana and Ram were also seen chatting with them in the video. Chiranjeevi, his wife, Surekha and actor Sai Dharam Tej were also spotted in the same video.

Sharing the video, Upasana wrote in the caption, "People give me energy, my family gives me strength. On this auspicious day of Dussehra let’s ignite the Shakti within us to spread positivity & lead a life of meaning. Our Dussehra includes keeping my grandmother’s tradition alive, which is to spread kindness & joy with our lovely family at Balika Nilayam Seva Samaj." She also added the hashtag #happydussehra in the caption.

Ram and Upasana announced her pregnancy in December 2022. They welcomed their first child together on June 20. Sharing the first picture with the baby, Upasana wrote in the caption: "Overwhelmed by the warm welcome for our little one. Thank you for all the love and blessings (red heart and baby face emoticons) @alwaysramcharan @alwaysrhyme"

More details

Upasana often shares pictures with daughter Klin Kaara on her Instagram account. She had earlier shared pictures from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Varalakshmi Vratham puja, and Independence Day moments with little Klin Kaara. On July 20, as Upasana celebrated her first birthday as a mother, her mother Shobana Kamineni had shared a photo of her daughter, Ram and Klin on Instagram and wrote, “Happiest of birthdays Upsi (Upasana). You have given dad, me and our entire generation the gift of becoming grandparents to the sweetest baby Kaara. Love you lots... and happy one month birthday baby Kaara it's been a month of joy.”

