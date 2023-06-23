Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela showered with rose petals as they pose with baby for first time. Watch

Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela made their first public appearance with their baby on Friday as they posed outside the hospital on their way home. Ram Charan walked out of the hospital with his baby girl in his arms and was received with loud cheers by his fans. They were showered with rose petals at the gate. Upasana took the baby from Ram and they all posed together for the paparazzi, who were waiting for the couple at the gate. Also read: Niharika Konidela calls Ram Charan's baby girl ‘cutest little bundle of joy’

Ram addresses the media

Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela outside a Hyderabad hospital on Friday.

Ram was in a white shirt and blue denims and wore shades. Upasana was in a floral maxi dress while the baby was wrapped in a white swaddle. Ram addressed the waiting media and thanked his fans and well wishers for their blessings. He also thanked the doctors from the hospital for their efforts. "We are so lucky. Upasana and the baby, there are no complications. They are doing very, very well," he said.

Upasana Konidela and Ram Charan pose outside the hospital.

Chiranjeevi on birth of his granddaughter

Earlier, Chiranjeevi had visited his granddaughter at the hospital. Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad on June 20, Chiranjeevi said, “Today at 1.49 AM, Ram Charan and Upasana gave birth to a baby girl. Our family is extremely happy. We have been seeking for many years now that they should become parents and put a baby in our hands. By the grace of god and the blessings of all, it has come true. We consider it very special that the baby is born on Tuesday, which is auspicious day for praying to Lord Anjaneya (Hanuman)."

Sharing the good news on Twitter, he had said, "Welcome Little Mega Princess !! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!."

More about Ram and Upasana

Ram, 38, and Upasana, 33, announced the pregnancy in December. The couple tied the knot in 2012 after dating for years. Ram had said at the Oscars this year that his unborn baby has brought RRR team 'so much luck'. The film won an Oscar for Best Original Song, Naatu Naatu.

