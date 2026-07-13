Ram Gopal Varma reviews Lenin, calls Akhil best actor of Akkineni family: ‘Swear this on Nagarjuna’

Ram Gopal Varma is all praise for Akhil Akkineni, son of superstar Nagarjuna, after watching his latest film Lenin. RGV took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his review of the film. He also called Akhil the best actor in the Akkineni family, even better than his superstar father.

RGV reviews Lenin

Ram Gopal Varma praised Akhil Akkineni's performnce in Lenin.

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RGV first congratulated Akhil on the box office success that Lenin has witnessed since its release. He wrote, "HEY @AkhilAkkineni , A BIG CONGRATS on the BLOCKBUSTER #Lenin 🔥🔥🔥." This prompted Akhil to request the critically acclaimed director to watch his film. He responded to the tweet, writing, "Thank you sir … please do watch 🙏🏻🤗"

Almost a day after Akhil's response, RGV took to X again to shower praise on him and share his review of the film. RGV wrote, “Hey @AkhilAkkineni8 Just saw #Lenin , and apart from the FILM being GREAT , I realised that you are the BEST ACTOR in the #Akkineni family and I swear this on @iamnagarjuna 🔥🔥."

He added, "Your ease is remarkable even when there’s no emotion in the scenes and in the emotional scenes you KILLED it 🙏🙏🙏💪💪💪💐💐💐 A BIG SHOUT OUT to #MuraliKishorAbburi for giving you AWESOME chords to PLAY 💪"

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Lenin box office

{{^usCountry}} Lenin is enjoying a strong run at the box office. The film, which released on Friday, earned ₹7.15 crore on its opening day, registering 50 percent occupancy across 2,028 shows. Over its first weekend, the film witnessed significant growth, earning ₹8.65 crore on Saturday and ₹9.65 crore on Sunday. The film had 2,099 shows on Saturday and recorded 57 percent occupancy, while it had 2,324 shows on Sunday, where it registered 60 percent occupancy. The film's India gross collection stands at ₹29.27 crore, while its total India net collection has reached ₹25.45 crore. About Lenin {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lenin is enjoying a strong run at the box office. The film, which released on Friday, earned ₹7.15 crore on its opening day, registering 50 percent occupancy across 2,028 shows. Over its first weekend, the film witnessed significant growth, earning ₹8.65 crore on Saturday and ₹9.65 crore on Sunday. The film had 2,099 shows on Saturday and recorded 57 percent occupancy, while it had 2,324 shows on Sunday, where it registered 60 percent occupancy. The film's India gross collection stands at ₹29.27 crore, while its total India net collection has reached ₹25.45 crore. About Lenin {{/usCountry}}

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Lenin is a revenge action drama set in the village of Srirampuram. It draws heavy thematic inspiration from the Mahabharata, following the protagonist's quest to end a bloody, long-standing cycle of violence tied to a turbulent village festival. The film is directed by Murali Kishor Abburu and also stars Bhagyashri Borse and Sunil.

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About Akhil

Akhil debuted as a child artist in the film Sisindri in 1995. He made his debut as a lead actor with Akhil (2015). He then starred in projects such as Hello (2017) and Mr. Majnu, before receiving box office success with the romantic comedy Most Eligible Bachelor in 2021.