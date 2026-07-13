...
...
Next Story

Ram Gopal Varma reviews Lenin, calls Akhil best actor of Akkineni family: ‘Swear this on Nagarjuna’

Lenin, directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, features Akhil Akkineni, who received high praise from Ram Gopal Varma for his stellar performance.

Updated on: Jul 13, 2026 01:20 PM IST
By Vibha Maru
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Ram Gopal Varma is all praise for Akhil Akkineni, son of superstar Nagarjuna, after watching his latest film Lenin. RGV took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his review of the film. He also called Akhil the best actor in the Akkineni family, even better than his superstar father.

RGV reviews Lenin

Ram Gopal Varma praised Akhil Akkineni's performnce in Lenin.
Ram Gopal Varma praised Akhil Akkineni's performnce in Lenin.

RGV first congratulated Akhil on the box office success that Lenin has witnessed since its release. He wrote, "HEY @AkhilAkkineni , A BIG CONGRATS on the BLOCKBUSTER #Lenin 🔥🔥🔥." This prompted Akhil to request the critically acclaimed director to watch his film. He responded to the tweet, writing, "Thank you sir … please do watch 🙏🏻🤗"

Almost a day after Akhil's response, RGV took to X again to shower praise on him and share his review of the film. RGV wrote, “Hey @AkhilAkkineni8 Just saw #Lenin , and apart from the FILM being GREAT , I realised that you are the BEST ACTOR in the #Akkineni family and I swear this on @iamnagarjuna 🔥🔥."

He added, "Your ease is remarkable even when there’s no emotion in the scenes and in the emotional scenes you KILLED it 🙏🙏🙏💪💪💪💐💐💐 A BIG SHOUT OUT to #MuraliKishorAbburi for giving you AWESOME chords to PLAY 💪"

Lenin box office

Lenin is a revenge action drama set in the village of Srirampuram. It draws heavy thematic inspiration from the Mahabharata, following the protagonist's quest to end a bloody, long-standing cycle of violence tied to a turbulent village festival. The film is directed by Murali Kishor Abburu and also stars Bhagyashri Borse and Sunil.

About Akhil

Akhil debuted as a child artist in the film Sisindri in 1995. He made his debut as a lead actor with Akhil (2015). He then starred in projects such as Hello (2017) and Mr. Majnu, before receiving box office success with the romantic comedy Most Eligible Bachelor in 2021.

 
ram gopal varma
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home/Entertainment/Telugu Cinema/Ram Gopal Varma reviews Lenin, calls Akhil best actor of Akkineni family: ‘Swear this on Nagarjuna’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON