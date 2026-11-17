For a long time, there has been chatter about the casting couch in the film industry. While some actors have denied its existence, others have admitted it exists but that they have never encountered it. And then there have been those with horror stories to tell about how female actors are treated by male leads and directors. A portion of the Hema Committee report in the Malayalam film industry hinged on it. Ramya Krishnan confirmed on a podcast that the casting couch exists in the film industry, adding that gender is no bar for exploitation. Ramya Krishnan points out that women are exploited everywhere, bringing up the Epstein Files as example.

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Ramya Krishnan on casting couch in film industry On Raw Talks with VK, Ramya was asked whether the casting couch exists in the film industry, as rumoured. She replied, “Look at the Epstein Files. It happened even in a place like that (the US), where women are so forward. And yet, they had to face something like this. So you cannot say that it does not happen here. It does happen; it did happen, and it will happen. But how it happened, whether you were given a choice to say yes or no, will change with time.”

Explaining what she meant by that, Ramya further added, “That’s the truth of this. By force, by choice, or casually. It will be happening; it is happening; nobody can deny it. Because ours is a glamorous profession, people talk about it. How many women face this outside too? It happens everywhere and without gender variation.” Incidentally, her husband Krishna Vamsi’s 2002 hit Khadgam touches on the issue through the character of an aspiring actor named Seethamahalakshmi, played by Sangeetha, who feels she had no choice but to comply.