Rana Daggubati feels SS Rajamouli's broken walls of cinema in India with RRR: 'Naatu Naatu is never trying to be global'

Actor Rana Daggubati, who is gearing up for the release of the upcoming web series Rana Naidu, has opened up on the success of SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The track Naatu Naatu has a strong chance of bagging India’s first Academy Award in the Best Song category. Ahead of the Oscars, Rana feels amazed about how a local Telugu song has won hearts around the world while Rajamouli broke international barriers of cinema through RRR. Also read: TV host calls Ram Charan ‘Brad Pitt of India'. Check out his reaction

Rana currently awaits the release of Rana Naidu. It is the Indian adaptation of Ray Donavan, in which he has teamed up with his uncle Venkatesh for the first time. During the promotion of his upcoming series, Rana was asked to comment on the popularity of RRR and its song Naatu Naatu.

In an interview with Film Companion, Rana said, “What I love about everything that has happened is this. It’s a Telugu song that’s called Naatu Naatu, which is never trying to be global or international in anyways. It’s as local as Telugu can get, and that’s what has got us there. It’s amazing where we are and what time we are living in.”

Talking about the success of RRR, he added, "Rajamouli has broken the walls of cinema in India. Now, he’s trying to break international barriers. It’s so amazing to see what’s happening every single day. That’s the only thing I look forward to on Instagram.”

The song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR has entered the Oscars race in the Best Original Song category. Naatu Naatu has become an international phenomenon after winning Golden Globe for best original song. The film won two more titles at the Critics Choice Awards as well.

It was announced on Wednesday that singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will be performing Naatu Naatu live at the Academy Awards. The ceremony will take place on March 13.

Released last March in cinemas, RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan played Ram, Jr. NTR aka Tarak was seen as Bheem. The film grossed over ₹1000 crore during its theatrical run. In the US, RRR is all set for a major re-release on March 3, days before Oscars 2023.

