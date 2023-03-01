Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / TV host calls Ram Charan ‘Brad Pitt of India'. Check out his reaction

TV host calls Ram Charan ‘Brad Pitt of India'. Check out his reaction

telugu cinema
Published on Mar 01, 2023 01:57 PM IST

Ram Charan confessed his love for Brad Pitt as he was called the ‘Brad Pitt of India’ in a recent TV appearance in US. The actor is in Los Angeles for the awards season and to represent RRR.

Ram Charan with Sam Rubin on KTLA 5 Entertainment.
Ram Charan with Sam Rubin on KTLA 5 Entertainment.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Ram Charan, who is on a promotional, awards season tour for RRR ahead of the Academy Awards in Los Angeles, appeared as guest on another TV chat show on Tuesday. On the show, he was addressed as ‘Brad Pitt of India’, a compliment he didn't seem to mind. (Also read: US journo calls Shah Rukh Khan 'India's Tom Cruise' in article, angers fans: 'The disrespect!')

Ram Charan appeared on KTLA Entertainment as he spoke with Sam Rubin, Frank Buckley, Jessica Holmes and Mark Kriski about his film, RRR. As he introduced Ram Charan to the audience, Sam said, “He's been referred to as the Brad Pitt of India. Do you like that designation?” Ram Charan replied, “I mean I like that designation for sure.” Fans of the actor shared the clip on social media and reacted to the comparison with fire and party emojis.

Also during the show, Ram was asked what it would feel like to win the Oscar for Best Original Song. “It will be the most surreal day in my life. I just want to be the guest on the show and now being a nominee for Best Original Song, I can't wait to take that (trophy) back to India. RRR is re-releasing tomorrow and I would want all of you to invest some time and it would definitely not disappoint you," Ram said.

RRR song Naatu Naatu recently won the Best Original Song trophy at the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards. The film also won the Best Action Film, Best Stunts and Best International Feature trophies.

RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli and follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem - in the 1920s. The film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead as well as Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran in key roles.

The lavishly mounted epic is the first Indian film in over two decades to be nominated for the Academy Awards. Besides RRR, Indian documentaries such as All That Breathes by Shaunak Sen and The Elephant Whisperers by Karthiki Gonsalves are also nominated at the 2023 Academy Awards in the best documentary feature and best documentary short segments, respectively.

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ram charan rrr brad pitt + 1 more
ram charan rrr brad pitt
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out