Rana Daggubati snatches fan’s phone when asked to pose for selfie at Tirupati temple. See pics

Actor Rana Daggubati visited Tirupati temple along with wife Miheeka Bajaj and his father D Suresh Babu recently. A clip from their temple visit has now surfaced on social media, in which Rana can be seen snatching a fan’s mobile phone away after he approached the actor for a selfie. The actor later returned the phone and was seen telling the fan that the temple is no place for selfies. Also read: Rana Daggubati deletes all his Instagram posts days after announcing 'social media sabbatical'

In the clip, Rana can be seen walking with some temple officials. He requests photographers to click pictures from the side. The actor is also seen thanking them. A few seconds later, a fan runs up to Rana and asks for a selfie. Rana then snatched his phone and let go only after a couple of seconds. The actor was then seen smiling, before he said to the fan, “No selfies in a temple.”

Rana Daggubati during a recent visit to Tirupati.

Rana was last seen in the Telugu romantic-drama Virataparvam, which failed at the box office. He now awaits the release of the Indian adaptation of Ray Donavan, in which he has teamed up with Venkatesh. He also has a film titled Hiranyakashyap with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas in pipeline.

In September 2021, Rana had taken to Twitter to announce that he’s joining hands with his uncle Venkatesh for the first time. When the announcement was made, Rana had said in a statement: “It is completely different from what both of us have done in our careers so far. I am extremely happy to work with a crew and a platform that knows this format the best. It will be new, challenging and fun. We are looking forward to filming soon.” Venkatesh too expressed his excitement and added, “I cannot wait to work with Rana. I am sure we will have a blast on sets. I am a huge fan of Ray Donovan and the team is pulling out all the stops to ensure we do justice to it.”

