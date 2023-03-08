Rana Naidu: Rana Daggubati calls it difficult to swear at uncle Venkatesh

Actor Rana Daggubati, who is gearing up for the release of Netflix’s web series Rana Naidu, opened up about how it felt to swear at his real-life uncle Venkatesh in the show. In a promotional interview, Rana said the swearing at his uncle really made him feel uneasy. Actor Venkatesh makes his OTT debut with the show, which is the Indian adaptation of Ray Donovan. (Also read: Rana Naidu teaser: Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati create mayhem together in this desi Ray Donovan adaptation. Watch)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rana Naidu is the maiden collaboration of Rana with his uncle Venkatesh, who is a seasoned actor in Telugu industry. In an interview with Galatta Plus, Rana was asked about the experience of cussing at his real-life uncle in the show.

“There was a nervousness because he was my uncle. I mean I play bad characters, man. So, by the time we came together (for the series), the characters were well-defined and we were in the character individually already. Also, it was in Hindi, and it was not our language of communication. So, it was the actors doing it. But it got really crazy while dubbing it in Telugu because I felt like I was discovering another show. I was like ‘Oh, God, this I would have never said to him because it was too close to home.’ So, we did well in Hindi as we didn’t know the foul words and anything enough, I guess,” Rana said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On teaming up with his uncle for the first time, Rana had said in a statement: “It is completely different from what both of us have done in our careers so far. I am extremely happy to work with a crew and a platform that knows this format the best. It will be new, challenging and fun. We are looking forward to filming soon."

Venkatesh, too, expressed his excitement and added, “I cannot wait to work with Rana. I am sure we will have a blast on sets. I am a huge fan of Ray Donovan and the team is pulling out all the stops to ensure we do justice to it.”

Created by Karan Anushman and directed by Suparn S Varma, the show also stars Surveen Chawla, Abhishek Banerjee, Adithya Menon, and Priya Banerjee

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.