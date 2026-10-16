Ranabaali box office collection day 1: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna film collects 7 crore, fails to beat opening day haul of Kingdom, Liger

Ranabaali box office collection day 1: Rahul Sankrityan's Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Ranabaali was released in theatres on Friday and opened to lukewarm reviews. This is an important film for Vijay as the actor has been delivering films that have underperformed at the box office for the last few years. Let us take a look at the film's performance on its first day of release. (Also read: Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali ratings, reviews disabled on BookMyShow on Bengaluru court order; makers get interim relief against defamatory content)

Ranabaali box office report

Ranabaali box office collection day 1: Vijay Deverakonda plays the lead role in Rahul Sankrityan's film.

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Ranabaali saw a slow start at the box office. The film has collected ₹7.76 crore on its opening day, as per the latest update from Sacnilk. Bulk of the collections came from its Telugu version, at ₹7.75 crore. The Tamil and Hindi dubbed versions contributed negligibly to the collections.

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Ranabaali has failed the cross the opening day haul of Vijay's last release, Kingdom. The 2025 release has managed to collect ₹15 crore on its opening day. Ranabaali has managed to collect more than The Family Star, which earned ₹5.75 crore on day 1. Meanwhile, he didn't beat the opening day business of his 2019 release Liger ( ₹15.95 crore) – which is also the highest opening of his career.

About Ranabaali

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Deep Dive How much did Ranabaali collect at the box office on its opening day? Ranabaali collected ₹7.14 crore on its first day, according to Sacnilk. Its Telugu version contributed ₹7.13 crore, while the Tamil and Hindi dubbed versions added negligible amounts. How did Ranabaali’s opening compare with Vijay Deverakonda’s previous films? Ranabaali’s ₹7.14 crore opening was below Kingdom’s ₹15 crore and Liger’s ₹15.95 crore. It did, however, earn more on day one than The Family Star, which collected ₹5.75 crore. Why did Ranabaali have a slow opening at the box office? The article describes the opening as slow and notes that the film received lukewarm reviews. It does not identify a specific reason for the collection, though most of the first-day earnings came from the Telugu version.

{{^usCountry}} Ranabaali is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers, presented by T-Series Films. The film is set in the 19th century and explores the famine caused by colonial rule in India. Arnold Vosloo plays the antagonist in the film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ranabaali is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers, presented by T-Series Films. The film is set in the 19th century and explores the famine caused by colonial rule in India. Arnold Vosloo plays the antagonist in the film. {{/usCountry}}

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This is not the first time Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have worked together. They previously worked together on two other films, Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019).

Vijay stars in the film as the titular character while Rashmika plays his wife Jayamma. Arnold plays the antagonist, Sir Theodore Hector. Ranabaali is set in 19th-century South India during the 1870s famine under British colonial rule. The main conflict follows a warrior named Ranabaali who rises up to protect his village against British oppression.

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An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “While it’s understandable that anyone suffering during this era would be angry, the film's loudness seems off-putting after a while. There are only so many times you can hear Hector yelling, “Ranabaaliiiii,” or Ranabaali constantly yelling back before it gets tiring. The titular character yells at his mother, wife, friends, colonisers, and even the Earth. There’s hardly anyone who hears him speak in a normal tone.”