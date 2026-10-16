Vijay Deverakonda says his mom broke down crying in public while watching Ranabaali, Rashmika Mandanna consoled her
Rahul Sankrityan's Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Ranabaali hit screens on October 16 to lukewarm reviews.
Rahul Sankrityan’s Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Ranabaali was released in theatres this Friday. The film marks the couple’s on-screen reunion after years and their first release together since their marriage. Talking to the press in Hyderabad after the film’s release, Vijay said that his mother broke down sobbing while watching an emotional scene in Ranabaali. So much so that Rashmika had to console her.
(Also Read: Ranabaali movie review: Faction film genre meets colonial trauma in Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna film)
Vijay Deverakonda on Rashmika Mandanna’s Jayamma
When Vijay was asked about Ranabaali’s characters, he called Rashmika’s Jayamma his favourite. “I love Jayamma. I love her off-screen, I love her on-screen. So, Jayamma will always be my first priority. The first time I saw the character on set was when she entered his house in her wedding saree. We were not married yet, so to see her as a bride made me emotional,” he said.
Deep Dive
He then spoke about a key scene in the second half of the film, featuring Ranabaali and Jayamma. He said, “I felt physical pain doing the scene with Jayamma in the second half that everyone’s talking about. I think when you see it, that’s what you feel. I am acting, but I feel pain because my body doesn’t know it. That fear and pain stayed somewhere in my heart.”
Says mom and friends broke down crying
Vijay also remarked that his mother had to be consoled while watching Ranabaali, saying, “I watched the film thrice: twice during editing and once yesterday, when I saw the final cut with CGI and music. But when I watched the scenes yesterday, I was choking up, and my mom broke down sobbing as she sat behind me. I kept telling her, mummy, this is just a movie. But she kept sobbing loudly…we don’t usually cry like that in public. I had to ask Rushi to go sit with her for a while.”
(Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali ratings, reviews disabled on BookMyShow on Bengaluru court order; makers get interim relief against defamatory content)
He stated that some scenes in the film had the same effect on his childhood friends, too, adding, “It’s understandable, she’s my mother. But my school friends were sitting in front of me, and one of them started crying. He told me he couldn’t control his tears. So, it’s a very intense and emotional film overall, personally, when it comes to the subject.”
Ranabaali was released in theatres on October 16 and received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Vijay and Rashmika married in Udaipur in February this year after getting engaged in October last year. The couple worked together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019) before their marriage. They were a hit on-screen pair but never worked together again due to personal issues.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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