Ranabaali Twitter reviews: Viewers say Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna film is overlong, tests your patience with little emotional impact

The first half is passable, with the drama being its biggest strength. Rahul handles the Ranabaali-Jayamma relationship beautifully, but the buildup to the action sequences and their execution are underwhelming."

A viewer wrote after watching the film, "#Ranabaali is a frustrating waste of potential. A promising subject, some genuinely good ideas and impressive production values, but Rahul’s ambition to deliver an epic gets the better of his storytelling.

Ranabaali Twitter reviews: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna 's historical drama Ranabaali has released in theatres amid high anticipation. Viewers who saw the film on the first day of release, took to X to share their first reactions, and if the first reactions are anything to go by, then Ranabaali has failed to meet the expectations of fans.

“One of the worst films in recent times. Absolute torture porn masquerading as cinema. Endless blood, gore and violence against women, children and the poor, with zero empathy for the victims. Dumb villains, mindless heroism and a caricaturish Vijay Deverakonda,” read a second review.

The film desperately needed a tighter screenplay, with easily 30 minutes trimmed. There is a compelling story here, but it gets buried under the weight of everything Rahul tries to accommodate. Overall, a passable first half followed by an exhausting and disappointing second half."

The review added that the film suffers from a disjoined second half. "The second half is a major disappointment. The screenplay becomes unnecessarily convoluted, with too many ideas and developments disrupting its rhythm and momentum. For a story dealing with suffering on such a large scale, we barely feel anything for the characters beyond the lead pair. The lack of character development severely limits its emotional impact.

Another viewer also admitted that the film has a hollow second half and wrote in their review, "Ranabaali has a promising setup, but the execution feels underwhelming. Despite having plenty of backstory to explore, the film sticks to a predictable rebellion narrative. The slow pacing isn’t the issue; it’s the lack of emotional impact despite the suffering shown.

The second half becomes increasingly repetitive, with back-and-forth attacks and torture sequences replacing meaningful story progression. The action feels outdated, and even the major elevation scenes fall flat due to weak execution."

How is Vijay-Rashmika in the film? Several viewers pointed out that Ranabaali features strong performances from Vijay and Rashmika that elevate the film. One viewer noted, “Whenever Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna share screen space, their chemistry looks absolutely beautiful. Their on-screen chemistry is simply excellent . #VijayDeverakonda delivers a superb performance. Be it his action, slang, or screen presence , he looks perfect in every frame.”

Another said, "Vijay Deverakonda fits his character perfectly, The film effectively portrays how the British treated our people and the struggles they endured even for basic necessities like food. The detailed storytelling helps us understand the hardships of that era.

The comedy and love track between #VijayDeverakonda and #RashmikaMandanna are also well-executed, adding a nice balance to the serious narrative. The action sequences, conflict-building, and portrayal of British oppression keep the story engaging, leading to a solid interval block."