Ranabaali box office collection day 7: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna film shows further dip; collects 45 crore

Rahul Sankrityan’s period drama Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, was released in theatres on October 16. The film, which opened to lukewarm reviews, crossed the ₹40 crore mark in India before the end of its first week. Ranabaali has shown a dip in collections on Thursday.

Ranabaali box office collection

Vijay Deverakonda plays the titular Ranabaali in Rahul Sankrityan's film.

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According to the trade website, Sacnilk Ranabaali collected ₹2.98 crore net in India on Thursday, taking its domestic total to ₹45.03 crore. It showed an occupancy of 28.35 % from 21112 shows. Ranabaali registered an opening of ₹9.25 crore last Friday. It dipped and then held steady, collecting ₹7.30 crore and ₹7.50 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

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On Monday, Ranabaali collected ₹5.40 crore, then spiked on Tuesday due to Dussehra, bringing in ₹7.10 crore. On Wednesday, it collected ₹5.50 crore. With the weekend approaching, it remains to be seen whether the film will see a spike in collections. Despite competition from Jailer 2’s Telugu-dubbed version, Ranabaali has held steady for the most part.

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{{^usCountry}} For context, Deverakonda’s previous film, Kingdom, had brought in ₹46.15 crore in seven days after its release. The Family Star made only ₹18.25 crore, and Kushi brought in ₹41.52 crore. About Ranabaali {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For context, Deverakonda’s previous film, Kingdom, had brought in ₹46.15 crore in seven days after its release. The Family Star made only ₹18.25 crore, and Kushi brought in ₹41.52 crore. About Ranabaali {{/usCountry}}

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Ranabaali is directed by Rahul Sankrityan, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, and presented by T-Series Films. It stars Deverakonda in the titular role and Rashmika as his wife, Jayamma. Arnold Vosloo plays the film’s main antagonist as Sir Theodore Hector. Set in 19th-century South India, it tells the story of a famine caused by colonial rule that left many dead. Ranabaali fights back against the British to keep his people alive.

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After the film’s release, Rashmika, who worked alongside Allu Arjun in Sukumar’s Pushpa films, compared her husband’s performance to his. “When I was seeing Ranabaali be Ranabaali, there’s a full difference between Vijay and Ranabaali. Completely. Even on set, when I would speak to him off shooting, there’s one sense of Ranabaali. I’m like, where is Viju? You know?” she said.

She also added, “It took me time, but I understood with what gravitas he’s performing, at what level he’s performing it. When you do some characters, they just consume you fully. Every cell of you feels those emotions, that performance. So, I watched all that. This was a very new experience for me.” Ranabaali grossed ₹59.65 crore worldwide in six days of its release.