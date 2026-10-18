Rashmika Mandanna reveals she pursued Vijay Deverakonda for a year in Koffee With Karan trailer, picks Allu Arjun over Ranbir Kapoor

The latest (and the last) season of Koffee With Karan opened with a bang, with Salman Khan appearing as Karan Johar's first guest. The trailer for the second episode is now out, featuring Telugu star couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The teaser gives fans a glimpse into their married life, with Rashmika revealing that she pursued Vijay to tie the knot.

Rashmika asked Vijay to marry her for a year

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are next guest on Koffee With Karan.

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The trailer begins with Karan welcoming Vijay and Rashmika, calling them a “blockbuster couple”. The filmmaker asks them whether there was a proposal. As Rashmika nodded 'no', Vijay responded, “She said let's get married.” He went on to say, “I told her that 'You asked me like a 100 times.'”

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Karan then turns to Rashmika to confirm whether she really asked Vijay to marry her a hundred times. The actor admits it saying, “I asked him for a year.” A shocked Karan looked at Vijay, who quickly responded, “I'm not an a*****e.”

Rashmika picks Allu Arjun over Ranbir Kapoor

Deep Dive What did Rashmika Mandanna reveal about asking Vijay Deverakonda to marry her? On Koffee With Karan, Rashmika said she asked Vijay to marry her for a year. Vijay joked that she had asked him around 100 times. What did Rashmika Mandanna say about Vijay Deverakonda's performance in Ranabaali? Rashmika said Vijay and his character felt completely different, and that the role seemed to consume him. She described his performance as a new experience for her. Why did Rashmika compare Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali role to Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2? She said Vijay on set felt very different from the person she knew at home, much as Allu Arjun as Pushpa felt different from himself. Rashmika said Vijay’s performance in Ranabaali stood out to her.

The trailer also shows Rashmika picking Allu Arjun over Ranbir Kapoor during the rapid-fire round. In another segment, Karan asks Vijay which female actor, apart from Rashmika, he thinks he shares good on-screen chemistry with. Rashmika answers on his behalf, saying, “Nobody.” Vijay responds with a cheeky take on married life, saying, “First rule of marriage, agree with the wife.”

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About Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's love story

{{^usCountry}} Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda first shared the screen in the 2018 Telugu romantic drama Geetha Govindam, and later in Dear Comrade in 2019. Their on-screen chemistry sparked speculation about their relationship over the years, although the actors largely kept their personal lives private. The couple eventually tied the knot on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur, in ceremonies celebrating their Telugu and Kodava traditions. About Ranabaali {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda first shared the screen in the 2018 Telugu romantic drama Geetha Govindam, and later in Dear Comrade in 2019. Their on-screen chemistry sparked speculation about their relationship over the years, although the actors largely kept their personal lives private. The couple eventually tied the knot on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur, in ceremonies celebrating their Telugu and Kodava traditions. About Ranabaali {{/usCountry}}

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Vijay and Rashmika reunited on screen in Ranabaali, a period action drama directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Vijay plays the titular character, while Rashmika portrays his wife, Jayamma. The film was released in theatres on October 16, 2026, marking the couple's first on-screen collaboration since their wedding. Set in the 1800s Madras presidency, Ranabaali tells the story of how British colonial rule created a man-made famine in India just to export more grain to Britain.

Regarding their upcoming films, Rashmika has Mysaa and Raaka in the pipeline, whereas Vijay will be seen in Rowdy Janardhana.