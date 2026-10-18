Salman Khan reveals maternal grandfather opposed Salim Khan’s marriage to Salma Khan, didn’t speak to him for 5 years

While speaking to contestants on Bigg Boss, Salman Khan often ends up sharing anecdotes from his personal life. Recently, the actor recalled how his maternal grandfather did not speak to his father, screenwriter Salim Khan, for years because he disapproved of his marriage to Salman’s mother, Salma Khan. Salman Khan spoke about his parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan's marriage.

Salman apologises to Salim Khan During the episode, Salman was speaking about the show’s zero-tolerance policy and how contestants often regret their actions. Talking about his personal life, the actor revealed that he had recently apologised to his father and asked for his forgiveness if he had ever failed him or said anything that hurt him.

'There was no religious connotation' Salman went on to share the story of his maternal grandfather, who was upset about Salma’s marriage to Salim Khan. The actor explained that his grandfather’s objection was not religious but stemmed from concerns about his daughter marrying someone from the film industry.

He said, “Let me tell you, when my parents got married, there was no religious connotation. Only my (maternal) grandfather was upset because my mom was marrying a good-looking man who aspires to be an actor. His objection was that she was getting married to someone from the film industry. My mom’s siblings were okay with this. They liked my father, but my grandfather wondered how his daughter would live in that atmosphere.”