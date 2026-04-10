Rashmika Mandanna turns 30: Father gifts ‘Serenity’ bungalow , husband Vijay Deverakonda's presence adds to celebrations

Actor Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her 30th birthday on April 5, marking the milestone with a family gathering that included a surprise gift from her father. According to information reported by the portal Nakkheeran, she turned 30 this year and commemorated the occasion shortly after her recent wedding in Coorg, her hometown.

Rashmika celebrates her birthday in her hometown with family

Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her 30th birthday in her hometown with her husband, Vijay Deverakonda, and family.

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Rashmika turned 30 with a quiet celebration in Coorg (Kodagu), spending the day with her husband, Vijay Deverakonda, and close family members. The couple visited the Padi Sri Igguthappa Temple, blending tradition with an intimate celebration. Pictures from the temple visit quickly circulated on social media, capturing Rashmika in a serene and joyful moment with her loved ones. Fans have flooded online platforms with birthday wishes, celebrating both her milestone age and the heartfelt way she chose to spend the day.

Rashmika married actor Vijay Deverakonda in a private ceremony held in Udaipur on February 26, attended by close friends and family. Vijay and Rashmika later hosted a reception in Hyderabad on March 4, with members of the film industry in attendance. Days later, the birthday celebrations took place near her hometown of Virajpet. During the event, her father announced that he was gifting her a bungalow located close to the town. The property has been named ‘Serenity.’ The announcement was described as an emotional moment during the gathering.

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{{^usCountry}} The celebration was held at a convention centre and included relatives and members of the local community. As it was her first birthday after marriage, the occasion held additional significance for the family. Rashmika attended the event in traditional Kodava attire, reflecting her cultural background. The gathering also extended into a community-focused event, with her family distributing sweets, arranging meals for villagers, and announcing scholarships for students. Rashmika's latest projects {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The celebration was held at a convention centre and included relatives and members of the local community. As it was her first birthday after marriage, the occasion held additional significance for the family. Rashmika attended the event in traditional Kodava attire, reflecting her cultural background. The gathering also extended into a community-focused event, with her family distributing sweets, arranging meals for villagers, and announcing scholarships for students. Rashmika's latest projects {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On the professional front, Rashmika and Vijay have previously appeared together in films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. They are set to reunite in the upcoming film Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Rashmika will also be seen in Cocktail 2, set to release on 19 June 2026. The film, which also stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Maddock Films and Luv Films. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the professional front, Rashmika and Vijay have previously appeared together in films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. They are set to reunite in the upcoming film Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Rashmika will also be seen in Cocktail 2, set to release on 19 June 2026. The film, which also stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Maddock Films and Luv Films. {{/usCountry}}

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Written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, it is described as a romantic comedy-drama and a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail. While the full plot is under wraps, the story is expected to explore modern relationships, friendship, and romance, possibly featuring a nuanced love triangle.

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