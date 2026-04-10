...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Rashmika Mandanna turns 30: Father gifts ‘Serenity’ bungalow , husband Vijay Deverakonda's presence adds to celebrations

After her recent wedding, Rashmika turned 30 with a family gathering, receiving a bungalow gift from her father and sharing moments at a local temple.

Apr 10, 2026 06:07 am IST
Written by Ritika Kumar
Advertisement

Actor Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her 30th birthday on April 5, marking the milestone with a family gathering that included a surprise gift from her father. According to information reported by the portal Nakkheeran, she turned 30 this year and commemorated the occasion shortly after her recent wedding in Coorg, her hometown.

Rashmika celebrates her birthday in her hometown with family

Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her 30th birthday in her hometown with her husband, Vijay Deverakonda, and family.

Rashmika turned 30 with a quiet celebration in Coorg (Kodagu), spending the day with her husband, Vijay Deverakonda, and close family members. The couple visited the Padi Sri Igguthappa Temple, blending tradition with an intimate celebration. Pictures from the temple visit quickly circulated on social media, capturing Rashmika in a serene and joyful moment with her loved ones. Fans have flooded online platforms with birthday wishes, celebrating both her milestone age and the heartfelt way she chose to spend the day.

Rashmika married actor Vijay Deverakonda in a private ceremony held in Udaipur on February 26, attended by close friends and family. Vijay and Rashmika later hosted a reception in Hyderabad on March 4, with members of the film industry in attendance. Days later, the birthday celebrations took place near her hometown of Virajpet. During the event, her father announced that he was gifting her a bungalow located close to the town. The property has been named ‘Serenity.’ The announcement was described as an emotional moment during the gathering.

Written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, it is described as a romantic comedy-drama and a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail. While the full plot is under wraps, the story is expected to explore modern relationships, friendship, and romance, possibly featuring a nuanced love triangle.

 
film industry birthday rashmika mandanna coorg vijay devarakonda
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Rashmika Mandanna turns 30: Father gifts ‘Serenity’ bungalow , husband Vijay Deverakonda's presence adds to celebrations
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.