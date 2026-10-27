What made Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's team file a cyber complaint: Rumours of halted shoot, objectionable remarks, AI videos| HT Exclusive

Actor couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda recently appeared on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan. The aftermath saw many on social media point out ‘red flags’ in their relationship, criticise Deverakonda’s behaviour with Rashmika, and just not be fans of their proposal story. On Monday, Deverakonda and Rashmika’s manager filed a formal complaint with the Cyberabad police regarding the fabrication and misrepresentation of facts about their relationship. While the move left many confused, a source from the actors' team tells Hindustan Times exclusively about the specifics of the complaint.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's relationship faced scrutiny after they appeared on Koffee With Karan.

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Rumours of Rashmika Mandanna breaking down on Koffee With Karan set

A Reddit post that circulated widely on social media claimed that shooting for KWK had to be halted for an hour as Rashmika broke down over Deverakonda’s behaviour. The Redditor who posted it even claimed to be a crew member with inside information. Instagram pages that recirculated the rumour have been mentioned in the complaint.

Rumours of the couple divorcing during the aftermath

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{{^usCountry}} After the KWK episode dropped, some Instagram pages wrongly claimed that Deverakonda had unfollowed Rashmika, claiming a rift between the two. He has never followed anyone on social media to date. Citing his unfollowing her as proof, many pages claimed that ‘another breakup’ or ‘another divorce is loading’. Some pages even claimed that after their proposal story was revealed, Deverakonda was ‘badgered by feminists’. These posts have also been mentioned in the complaint. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the KWK episode dropped, some Instagram pages wrongly claimed that Deverakonda had unfollowed Rashmika, claiming a rift between the two. He has never followed anyone on social media to date. Citing his unfollowing her as proof, many pages claimed that ‘another breakup’ or ‘another divorce is loading’. Some pages even claimed that after their proposal story was revealed, Deverakonda was ‘badgered by feminists’. These posts have also been mentioned in the complaint. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What online content did Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s cyber complaint flag? It cited allegedly fabricated or misleading claims, including a rumour that Rashmika broke down during the Koffee With Karan shoot, breakup speculation, objectionable remarks and derogatory AI-generated posts. The team also submitted examples of allegedly manipulated content. Why did the couple’s team file a cyber complaint rather than respond only to criticism? The team said it respects opinions and criticism but objects to fabricated, manipulated or materially misleading claims being presented as facts. It said the complaint seeks accountability, not to stop genuine criticism. What action did the Virosh team ask cyber authorities to take? The team asked authorities to review the submitted material and examine the allegedly unlawful content. It also asked them to consider whether a coordinated or paid campaign was involved if evidence supports that, and said legal remedies may be pursued where necessary.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on Koffee With Karan.

Objectionable remarks, comparisons to Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

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Numerous X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram accounts drew parallels to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s much-talked-about episode on KWK in October 2023. Deepika had said that she took her time to get married to Ranveer. Deverakonda also claimed to have taken time to say yes after Rashmika proposed. Offensive comments and sexual remarks were made about Deverakonda, Rashmika, and Deepika. Specific posts have been mentioned in the complaint.

AI-generated imagery to mock the couple

The internet has also been flooded with Instagram and X handles posting AI-generated content on Deverakonda and Rashmika. Based on the details they shared about their love story, some accounts mocked Deverakonda for making Rashmika propose 100 times. Specific posts taking on a derogatory tone have been mentioned.

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Team Virosh statement after filing complaint

After filing the complaint, ‘Team Virosh’ released a press note, writing, “While we fully respect freedom of speech, individual opinions and the right to express criticism, there is a clear distinction between expressing an opinion and presenting fabricated, manipulated or materially misleading claims as facts.” They also reiterated that the complaint was not an attempt to restrict genuine opinions or criticism, but a request for accountability.

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Deverakonda and Rashmika married in Udaipur in February this year after getting engaged last October in Hyderabad. They recently starred in Rahul Sankrityan’s period action film Ranabaali. After criticism post the KWK episode, the couple addressed it and assured fans that they were happy together.