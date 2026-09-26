Ratings and reviews for The Paradise disabled on BookMyShow after Nani claimed they weren't targeting ‘genuine reviews’

Srikanth Odela’s The Paradise, starring Nani in the lead role, was released in theatres on Thursday with paid premieres on Wednesday. The film gave the actor the biggest opening of his career, but saw a massive dip in collections on Friday after receiving lukewarm reviews from critics and audiences alike. Now, the reviews and ratings for the film have been disabled on the ticketing platform BookMyShow.

Reviews and ratings for The Paradise disabled

Kayadu Lohar and Nani play the leads in Srikanth Odela's The Paradise.

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Reviews and ratings, which were previously available for The Paradise, have now been disabled just a day after its release. The page simply reads ‘Rating & Review Disabled’ without offering any further explanation for the restriction or when it took place. This comes after films such as Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, O’Romeo and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu also had disabled reviews and ratings on the ticketing platform. Producers have often claimed that this is done to curb ‘review bombing by bots’ and not audience reviews, which is what the feature is for.

Reviews and ratings have been disabled for The Paradise on BookMyShow.

What did Nani say before The Paradise’s release?

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{{^usCountry}} A Bengaluru court granted relief to the makers of The Paradise against the publishing and circulation of any ‘defamatory’ content. When there was social media chatter about whether this would affect the film's feedback, Nani claimed they weren’t targeting ‘genuine reviews’. “It does not target genuine reviews,” he said, while promoting the film in Mumbai. The plea in the court stated that the makers had invested a substantial amount in the production, marketing and distribution of the film. The makers also argued that the circulation of such material could cause irreversible financial damage to the film. About The Paradise {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A Bengaluru court granted relief to the makers of The Paradise against the publishing and circulation of any ‘defamatory’ content. When there was social media chatter about whether this would affect the film's feedback, Nani claimed they weren’t targeting ‘genuine reviews’. “It does not target genuine reviews,” he said, while promoting the film in Mumbai. The plea in the court stated that the makers had invested a substantial amount in the production, marketing and distribution of the film. The makers also argued that the circulation of such material could cause irreversible financial damage to the film. About The Paradise {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive Why were the ratings and reviews for The Paradise disabled on BookMyShow? The reviews and ratings for The Paradise were disabled on BookMyShow after claims of not targeting 'genuine reviews' emerged. This action follows similar measures for other films, purportedly to prevent review bombing by bots. What has Nani said about the criticism towards The Paradise? Nani acknowledged the lukewarm reviews for The Paradise, expressing appreciation for both the love and trolling the film has received. He emphasizes that he has learned from the flaws pointed out by critics. How did The Paradise perform at the box office after its opening day? The Paradise had a significant box office opening, collecting ₹34.65 crore on its first day, but saw a drastic 57% drop in collections on the second day, bringing in ₹14.90 crore.

The Paradise is directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Ishan Saksena, under Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and IVY Entertainment. It stars Nani, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal. Set in the 1980s, it tells the story of a tribe named Savaari fighting to be legally recognised by the government even as they face discrimination from a feudal overlord. The film received criticism for numerous elements, including its story.

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Interestingly, Nani had acknowledged the ‘trolls and reviews’ The Paradise received in a note he posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday. “I have seen all your reactions and responses. I’ve received all your love and equally enjoyed your hilarious trolls. I’m heartwarmed by the way audience have owned the film, and also learnt from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out,” he wrote.