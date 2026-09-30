Ravi Teja's Irumudi tops global non-English movies chart on Netflix; Rishikanth's Modha Rathiri comes 2nd

Shiva Nirvana's Telugu film Irumudi and Raja Karuppasamy's Tamil film Modha Rathiri both released in theatres on August 21 and saw success. After a clash in theatres, the films starring Ravi Teja and Rishikanth as the respective leads also clashed on OTT when they both released on Netflix on September 18. The films have now topped the platform's global charts for non-English movies, with Irumudi leading.

Irumudi, Modha Rathiri top Netflix global chart

Nakshathra, Ravi Teja, Anishma Anilkumar, Rishikanth in stills from Irumudi and Modha Rathiri.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

From September 21-27, Irumudi and Modha Rathiri took the top spots in the top-10 non-English movies list on Netflix. Both have now had two weeks in the top-10, with Irumudi bringing in 34 lakh views and 81 lakh viewing hours. Modha Rathiri came second with 29 lakh views and 69 lakh viewing hours.

Irumudi and Modha Rathiri take up the top spot on global Netflix list.

Tamil film Vishwanath & Sons, and Hindi films Lust Stories 3, Baby Do Die Do, and Gandhari also feature on the list at the fifth, sixth, seventh, and ninth positions, respectively. Facing El Chapo, The Secret Woman, The Ultimate Duo, and General Mayhem: The Killing of Brigadier J take up the rest of the spots.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In the week before that, Vishwanath & Sons was in the top spot with 58 lakh views and over 1.54 crore viewing hours. Irumudi was in the third spot, with Modha Rathiri in the seventh spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the week before that, Vishwanath & Sons was in the top spot with 58 lakh views and over 1.54 crore viewing hours. Irumudi was in the third spot, with Modha Rathiri in the seventh spot. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

About Ravi Teja's Irumudi

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Irumudi is directed by Shiva Nirvana, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series Films. It stars Ravi Teja, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, and Nakshathra in lead roles. It tells the story of an alcoholic father who gives up his vices to take up Ayyappa deeksha. But during this vow of peace, he finds out something untoward is happening in the village. The film explores the subject of child abuse. Made on a modest budget, the film grossed ₹244.97 crore worldwide and received positive reviews. Irumudi is Ravi's first hit after six back-to-back disasters since Dhamaka and Waltair Veerayya.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

About Rishikanth's Modha Rathiri

Modha Rathiri is directed by debutant Raja Karuppasamy and also produced by Mythri Movie Makers. It marks Rishikanth's debut as a lead actor and also stars Anishma Anilkumar, Shelly Kishore, Chetan and Bagavathi Perumal. It tells the story of a couple who are brought together by an unusual wedding. The two strangers now have to navigate a wild night packed with surprises, lies and chaos that could change their lives forever. The film grossed only ₹8.67 crore worldwide despite receiving good reviews. Rishikanth's Dorothy is currently running in theatres.