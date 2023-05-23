Ray Stevenson was 56 when he filmed action scene in RRR; Jr NTR, Thor and Star Wars teams condole actor's death

Fans of the 2022 blockbuster RRR will always remember Ray Stevenson as the lead antagonist, British General Scott Buxton for how he left the audience amazed with his convincing performance. He was 58. But the actor was 56 when he shot an action scene for the film and was hung from the harness at a height. The official Twitter handle of RRR has shared a still from the scene to highlight his dedication to his performances. Also read: RRR actor Ray Stevenson dies at 58: SS Rajamouli expresses grief, says he 'brought in so much energy to sets' Ray Stevenson while filming RRR (left) and in Thor films (right).

Sharing Ray's still from RRR, the tweet read, "He was 56 years old when we were shooting this difficult scene but he did not hesitate while performing this stunt. We will forever cherish having you on the sets of #RRR, Ray Stevenson. Gone too soon (broken heart emoji)."

Jr NTR on Ray's death.

Expressing grief on Ray's death, Jr NTR tweeted, "Shocked to hear about Ray Stevenson's passing. Gone too soon. It was a great experience working with him. May his soul rest in peace. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and dear ones during this difficult time."

The official Twitter handles of Thor and Marvel Studios shared a picture of Ray Stevenson as Volstagg and captioned it, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Ray Stevenson, who brought humour and wit to the character of Volstagg. He was a wonderful actor who will be deeply missed, and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

Ray had played the role of Gar Saxon in Star Wars Rebels and The Clone Wars and will be seen in Star Wars live-action series Ahsoka as the antagonist Baylan Skoll. A tweet from the official handle of Star Wars read: “We are heartbroken to hear of the passing of our dear friend Ray Stevenson.”

James Gunn, who had worked with Ray on Thor: The Dark World, condoled the death of the actor on Twitter. He wrote, “Damn. So sorry to hear about the passing, far too young, of Ray Stevenson. I only knew him a little from shooting post-credits of Thor 2 & a couple interactions at events, but we had some good laughs & he was a joy to work with. His friends & family are in my heart today.”

