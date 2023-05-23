RRR actor Ray Stevenson dies at 58: SS Rajamouli expresses grief, says he 'brought in so much energy to sets'

Ray Stevenson, known across India for playing the British Governor Scott Buxton in SS Rajamouli's RRR, died at 58. He was also known for playing an Asgardian warrior in the Thor films, and a member of the 13th Legion in HBO’s Rome. The official social media handles of RRR confirmed the news. SS Rajamouli have also penned a note expressing grief over the death of the actor. SS Rajamouli (right) with Ray Stevenson on RRR sets.

A still of Ray from RRR was shared late Monday night with the caption: “What shocking news for all of us on the team! Rest in peace, #RayStevenson. You will stay in our hearts forever, SIR SCOTT. #RRRMovie.”

RRR director SS Rajamouli condoled the death of the noted actor in a heartbreaking note. Sharing a picture from the sets of the film, he wrote on Twitter, “Shocking... Just can't believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Many of the actor's fans also condoled his death in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Rarely actors capture the camera. What a solid screen presence he had. God bless his soul and give strength to his family. I wished to see more of him on screen.” Another tweet read: “So heartbreaking. He was a fantastic actor. His performance in RRR was spectacular!! You will be missed. RIP.”

Ray was also known for his roles like Volstagg in Marvel's Thor franchise and Othere in Vikings. He has voiced Gar Saxon in the animated Star Wars series The Clone Wars and Rebels and was set to join Rosario Dawson in Disney's upcoming The Mandalorian spinoff Ashoka.

According to Deadline, Ray was born on May 25, 1964, in Lisburn, Northern Ireland. He began his screen career in the early 1990s, appearing in European TV series and telefilms. His first big-screen credit was opposite Helena Bonham Carter and Kenneth Branagh in Paul Greengrass' 1998 drama The Theory of Flight. He went on to star in Antoine Fuqua's King Arthur (2004), Lexi Alexander's Punisher: War Zone (2008), the Hughes Brothers' The Book of Eli (2010) and Adam McKay's The Other Guys (2010).

