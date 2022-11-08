RRR beats Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots to become highest grossing Indian film in Japan

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, which released in Japan on October 21, has become the third highest grossing Indian film in Japan, overtaking Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots. The film, which was released on 209 screens and 31 Imax screens across 44 cities and prefectures in Japan, has minted JPY 180 million in 17 days. Also read: SS Rajamouli reveals why RRR has done so well in the west

The lifetime earnings of 3 Idiots in Japan is JPY 170 million. RRR, with JPY 180 million, has overtaken 3 Idiots to occupy the third place in the list of biggest Indian film grossers.

Rajinikanth’s Muthu, released 24 years ago, remains the highest grossing Indian film of all time in Japan with a box office collection of JPY400 million. SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 with a box office collection of JPY300 million is on the second position. The filmmaker’s RRR has now occupied the third position.

Three weeks ago, SS Rajamouli along with Ram Charan and Jr NTR, was in Japan to promote their film. RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan played Ram, Tarak was seen as Bheem.

RRR, which grossed over Rs. 1000 crore worldwide during its theatrical run and was massively celebrated for its breath-taking action set pieces, recently re-released across several cities in the US as part of the Beyond Fest.

In October, the film was showcased at TCL Chinese Theatre and was received with thunderous response from the audience. A Deadline report confirmed that the 932 seats in the theatre were sold out in 20 minutes. From the single show, the film minted $21,000, taking its cumulative box-office earnings from re-release to $221,156.

