RRR composer Keeravani says Resul Pookutty has spoiled film for him: ‘Can't see Ram and Bheem anymore’

Sound designer Resul Pookutty’s description of SS Rajamouli’s RRR as a ‘gay love story’ has not gone down well. Two days after Pookutty’s comment, composer Keeravani has said in a series of tweets, which he has deleted, that his remark has spoiled RRR for him to such an extent that he now suffers from ‘character blindness’. (Also read: Western audiences are convinced RRR is ‘heartwarmingly gay’, RGV tweets)

On Monday, Pookutty called RRR 'gay love story' while replying a tweet by actor-writer Munish Bharadwaj. Munish’s tweet read: “Saw 30 minutes of garbage called RRR last night (sic)." Replying to Munish’s tweet, Resul wrote: “Gay love story (sic).”

Following Pookutty’s comment, several fans of RRR expressed their displeasure and said they didn’t expect such a response from an Oscar-winning composer. On Tuesday, Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda slammed Pookutty, and asked even if RRR is a gay love story, what’s wrong in it?

On Wednesday, composer Keeravani, a constant collaborator with SS Rajamouli, took a dig at Resul Pookutty for spoiling RRR for him. “Yeeeeey… my typing defect is gone! Thanks to my language coach Sri Venigalla Vishweswara Sharma garu. But now I suffer from character blindness- a new problem similar to colour blindness. Going to see a doctor today (sic),” tweeted Keeravani.

“I am not able to see Ram and Bheem characters from RRR anymore (who looked like having shared a special relationship). All I can see is a mother waiting for a life time for her daughter Malli who was abducted. Hope my vision gets improved soon (sic),” he added.

Keeravani deleted the tweets a few hours after he posted. In another tweet, he sought forgiveness from his lead actors for his character blindness.

“I also can see Ajay (Devgn) sir as a patriot who trained hundreds with arms for freedom. OMG but why can’t I see anybody else ? Hey NTR, hey Charan, Hey Alia please forgive me for my character blindness. My doctor is not taking my calls this early,” said Keeravani.

