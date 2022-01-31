Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RRR: Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer gets new release date, to clash with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

SS Rajamouli's RRR has got a new release date. The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.
Jr NTR and Ram Charan in RRR.
Published on Jan 31, 2022 07:35 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

RRR, helmed by SS Rajamouli, has got a final release date, the official Instagram account of the film announced on Monday. The film featuring actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR will release on March 25. Sharing the poster for the new release date, the caption read, "#RRRonMarch25th, 2022.....Finalised! (fire and wave emojis) #RRRMovie."

RRR also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. Set in pre-independence India, RRR is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, portrayed by Jr NTR and Ram Charan respectively.

The film has had a number of release dates since it was first announced. Recently the RRR team had announced on Twitter, "If the pandemic situation in the country gets better and all theatres open up to operate at full capacity, we are ready to release the film on 18th March 2022. Otherwise, RRR Movie will release on 28th April 2022." the statement concluded.

The SS Rajamouli directorial was earlier slated to release on January 7, 2022, but was postponed due to the closing of theatres in many states across the country. RRR was originally planned as a July 30, 2020 release. It was then pushed for October 13, 2021 release.

Jayantilal Gada (PEN) has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across north India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the northern territory.

The film is all set to clash at the box office with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which will also release on March 25. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his Twitter. "No postponement: 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' to release on same date... #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 to release on its earlier announced date [25 March 2022]... In *cinemas*... Stars #KartikAaryan, #KiaraAdvani and #Tabu... Directed by #AneesBazmee... Produced by #BhushanKumar and #MuradKhetani," he had tweeted.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, is helmed by Anees Bazmee. Tabu will also play a pivotal role in the film, with Rajpal Yadav reprising his role as Chhote Pandit. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 studios.

