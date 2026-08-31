RRR singer Kaala Bhairava, Balagam actor Kavya Kalyanram are dating, make it Instagram-official with sweet captions

It has long been rumoured that musician Kaala Bhairava and actor Kavya Kalyanram are dating. The couple who kept it under wraps made it Instagram-official on Monday by posting intimate pictures and sweet notes for each other. Bhairava even wrote that he hopes to spend a lifetime with Kavya, now that he has found someone to love.

Kaala Bhairava calls Kavya Kalyanram his home

Kavya Kalyanram and Kaala Bhairava penned sweet notes for each other on Instagram.

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In his note for Kavya, Bhairava described his love for her and wrote, “Kaavyaa baabu, Spending time with you feels like sitting by the mountains, watching a stream of water. Doing stuff with you feels like a vacation you don’t want to end. Conversations with you feel like having my favourite coffee on a winter early morning. And many many more like this…”

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{{^usCountry}} He added, “For the most part, I couldn’t name that feeling. I couldn’t. But somewhere along our journey, I finally realised what it was. The feeling. It was the feeling of ‘home’. When I first met you, I didn’t meet a new person. It was like - I came home and never left it since. Excited to share this now with everyone, that we both have a lifetime of being home together.” The pictures he posted show them holding hands, spending Christmas together, and more. Kavya Kalyanram calls Kaala Bhairava her person {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “For the most part, I couldn’t name that feeling. I couldn’t. But somewhere along our journey, I finally realised what it was. The feeling. It was the feeling of ‘home’. When I first met you, I didn’t meet a new person. It was like - I came home and never left it since. Excited to share this now with everyone, that we both have a lifetime of being home together.” The pictures he posted show them holding hands, spending Christmas together, and more. Kavya Kalyanram calls Kaala Bhairava her person {{/usCountry}}

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Kavya also shared a sweet update for fans, featuring intimate moments with Bhairava. She wrote, “Life update : I found My Yellow Paper Daisy. Some people come into our lives and make us feel like we are God’s favourite child! and when the right person walks in, rose tinted glasses are not a such bad thing.”

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Thanking him for making her feel like the luckiest girl ever, she added, “Thank you for lighting up my most mundane days and making me feel like the luckiest girl ever. Here’s to many many more years of you knowing that I want that Diet Coke even after I said No!” The sweet pictures Kavya posted show them chatting away, napping together, and more.

About Kaala Bhairava and Kavya Kalyanram

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Bhairava is composer MM Keeravaani’s son and filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s nephew. He rose to fame with his songs for Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) and Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (2018). He debuted as a composer with Mathu Vadalara (2019), which starred his younger brother, Sri Simha Koduri. He is one half of the duo that sang the Oscar-winning song, Naatu Naatu, for RRR. Rahul Sipligunj also sang the number.

Kavya worked as a child artist in Tollywood on films such as Snehamante Idera (2001), Adavi Ramudu (2004), and Bunny (2005). In 2023, she debuted as a lead actor with Balagam. She has since starred in Ustaad and will soon be seen in What’s Up Naresh. Bhairava recently sang for the Telugu-dubbed version of Karuppu, called Veerabhadrudu, and composed for Euphoria, Mrithyunjay, and Jetlee.