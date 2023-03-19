Naatu Naatu Oscar win: Singer Kaala Bhairava 'feels on top of the world'; cuts cake, parties with friends

Kaala Bhairava, who recently sang RRR song Naatu Naatu on stage at Oscars 2023, is back in India. The singer shared photos from a house party on Sunday. His friends celebrated Naatu Naatu's historic Oscar win with the singer in an intimate bash they threw for him after he returned to India. Also read: Naatu Naatu singer Kaala Bhairava aplogises days after Oscar win for RRR song. Here's why Kaala Bhairava with his friends at the party.

Sharing the party photos on Instagram, Kaala Bhairava, who sang Naatu Naatu with Rahul Sipligunj at the Oscars, said that his friends organised a party for him after he returned to India. He said that he was on 'top of the world' because of his friends' sweet gesture. In his caption, he wrote, "There are friends, there are best friends and then, there are those friends, who make you feel on top of the world! I have them. I love you guys like maddddd."

In one of the pictures, Kaala Bhairava, who wore a red T-shirt, cut a special cake decorated with a topper shaped like an Oscars trophy. He also gave a glimpse of the decor in one of the pictures he posted. Metallic balloons with 'BhaiRRRi' were seen on a wall with a black and golden backdrop. Many black, golden and silver balloons were also used to decorate the party space. There was also a red carpet, where Kaala Bhairava posed with his friends. A comment on his post read, "Love and only love to you." One more person commented, "Congratulations anna (brother), keep working hard."

Kaala Bhairava is the voice behind the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu, who also sang the song live at the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 (March 13 in India). The team of RRR created history by receiving the award in the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu, which has been picturised on Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the period-drama directed by SS Rajamouli.

After Naatu Naatu's Oscar win, Kaala had taken to Twitter and penned a long note. He had mentioned the entire team for giving him the opportunity, but somehow he missed mentioning the leading actors. After he was questioned for leaving out Ram Charan and Jr NTR from his tweet, the singer had shared another tweet.

He had tweeted, "I have no doubt Tarak anna (brother) and Charan anna are the reason for the success of Naatu Naatu and RRR itself. I was ONLY talking about who all helped me get my opportunity for the academy stage performance. Nothing else. I can see that it was conveyed wrongly and for that, I sincerely apologise for my choice of words."

