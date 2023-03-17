Naatu Naatu singer Kaala Bhairava aplogises days after Oscar win for RRR song. Here's why

Kaala Bhairava, who sang the Oscar-winning track Naatu Naatu, has apologised after a section of the people on social media criticised him for not mentioning RRR actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR in this note. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, he shared a post and captioned it, "Something I wanted to share with you all..." (Also Read | Naatu Naatu singers Kaala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj meet Rihanna at Oscars) Kaala Bhairava at the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. (AFP)

His note read, "I want to share something with you all. I feel extremely grateful for having had the invaluable opportunity of representing team RRR and performing at the Oscars for the best original song category. On that note, I want to share with you that it's only because of a few people who directly or indirectly, but 'completely' are the reason for me getting this priceless opportunity which I personally feel is far beyond how much I actually deserve!"

He also wrote, "@ssrajamouli Baba, Naanna, @premrakshith_choreographer Master, @sskarthikeya Anna, Amma, and Peddhamma. It's because of their hard work and workmanship that the song has reached all parts of the world and is making people dance globally and that's how I got this chance. Also, regarding the glorious run in USA - Dylan, Josh and the whole team with their persistent efforts and dedication, made this possible."

"I can and never will forget the fact that I wouldn't have had a chance to have this beautiful experience if not for them. I'm just lucky for being given a share of credit in this because in reality, the merit is a (100 emoji) theirs. Blessed to be even the tiniest part of Team RRR! (red heart emojis)," concluded the note.

Reacting to the post, a person commented, "So basically NTR and Charan didn’t add any value according to you?" "Where is the credit sharing to Chandrabose garu, Charan and Tarak?" asked a Twitter user. "It’s utter shame Mr Bhairava… I can proudly and confidently say because of NTR and Ramcharan only the song has reached every corner of d world not because of that singing or music, deep down everyone knows this. Major credit goes to SSR who took film to the world stage and heroes," tweeted another person. "If heroes did not dance, the song wouldn't have become popular," read a comment.

Following this, the singer shared another tweet on Friday. "I have no doubt Tarak anna and Charan anna are the reason for the success of Naatu Naatu and RRR itself. I was ONLY talking about who all helped me get my opportunity for the academy stage performance. Nothing else. I can see that it was conveyed wrongly and for that, I sincerely apologise for my choice of words," he wrote.

At the 95th Academy Awards, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj received a standing ovation with their performance of Naatu Naatu on stage. The track won the Best Original Song award. The song's music is composed by MM Keeravaani, while its lyrics are written by Chandrabose. Ram Charan and Jr NTR are the lead actors of the film directed by SS Rajamouli.

