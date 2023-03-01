RRR song Naatu Naatu to be performed at Oscars, here's who will perform on stage

RRR song Naatu Naatu will be performed at the 95th Academy Awards which are to be held on March 12 (March 13 in India). The Academy has confirmed that the Oscar-nominated song will be performed on stage by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava in their Oscar debut. There is however, no word on Ram Charan or Jr NTR also joining them on stage. Also read: Alia Bhatt dances to RRR song Naatu Naatu on stage, fans react

With music by Keeravaani and lyrics by Chandrabose, Naatu Naatu is one of the most memorable sequences from SS Rajamouli's action epic RRR with its catchy tune and accompanying dance by actors Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will make the journey to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to perform the song.

The song was also released in Hindi as Naacho Naacho, in Tamil as Naattu Koothu, in Kannada as Halli Naatu and in Malayalam as Karinthol. It was shot at the Mariinskyi Palace (Ukraine Presidential Palace) in Kyiv, a few months before the onset of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine. Naatu Naatu has become a viral sensation, racking up over 122 million views on YouTube.

Naatu Naatu has already won quite a few major awards. In January, the song won the Golden Globes in the Best Original Song category. It again bagged the Best Song at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards, along with Best Foreign Language Film.

The song is competing in the best original song category against This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once, Applause from Tell It Like a Woman, Lift Me Up from Black Panther and others. Rihanna will be performing Lift Me Up and David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu and Son Lux will take the stage to perform This Is a Life on the Oscar night. The award ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel this year.

Recently, Alia Bhatt also performed Naatu Naatu on stage in a white saree at an awards event. She plays a pivotal role in RRR which also stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Olivia Morris.

(With PTI inputs)

