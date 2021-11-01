Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
telugu cinema

RRR teaser: Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt bring a CGI sizzler, Samantha Ruth Prabhu exclaims, 'good lord!'

SS Rajamouli and the rest of the cast of RRR have shared the teaser for the upcoming action film. Check it out here.
Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt in the new teaser for RRR.
Published on Nov 01, 2021 12:32 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

The first glimpse of upcoming magnum opus RRR was unveiled on Monday. The grand visuals and scale promise that another epic offering in the pipeline from SS Rajamouli. Rajamouli took to Twitter to share the video.

He wrote: “Take a peek inside our #RRRMovie. Here is the #RRRGlimpse.” The tweet also confirmed that the film will hit the screens worldwide on January 7, 2022.

The video opens with a shot of people trying to break open what looks a fence. Next, we get a bird’s eye view shot of Jr. NTR running in the forest and being chased by a tiger which later makes an appearance at the end of the video.

The rest of the video is full of shots that give a peek at the scale of the movie which is rumoured to have been made on a budget of over 300 crore.

In the video, Ajay Devgn is seen killing a British soldier with a clean head shot. There’s also a quick shot featuring Alia Bhatt.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhi shared the teaser on her Instagram page and wrote, “Good Lord!”

In RRR, Jr. NTR shares screen space with Ram Charan for the first time. The film will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

“This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded,” Rajamouli said at the film’s launch in 2019.

The film, which will be dubbed and released in Hindi, also stars Samuthirakani and Shriya Saran in important roles.

Topics
rrr alia bhatt ram charan jr ntr
