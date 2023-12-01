close_game
Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire trailer - Prabhas and Prithviraj join forces, pack a punch in Prashanth Neel's film. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 01, 2023 07:29 PM IST

After Animal, the trailer of Prabhas' pan-India action entertainer Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is also a long one, with a runtime of 3 minutes 47 seconds.

After a long wait, the trailer of Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is finally out. Prashanth Neel's first directorial venture after last year's blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2, the pan-India action entertainer stars Prabhas in the lead role. (Also Read: Prashanth Neel reveals he wrote Salaar before KGF: ‘It could make a proper six-hour film’)

Prabhas plays the lead in Salaar Par 1: Ceasefire
What's in the trailer

About Salaar

This mega project is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, the makers of the successful KGF franchise, and features the same technical team from the KGF series.

The film promises to deliver a grandeur that has never been witnessed before on the big screen, with a staggering 14 massive sets constructed in and around Ramoji Film City.

Salaar’ will release in cinemas in 5 languages – Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi on December 22. It will clash with Rajkumar Hirani's Bollywood film Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan.

