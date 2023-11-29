Prashanth Neel reveals he wrote Salaar before KGF: ‘It could make a proper six-hour film’

Filmmaker Prashanth Neel has confirmed that the entire story of his upcoming film Salaar Part 1 is so long it will take two films to narrate it completely. Speaking with Pinkvilla in a new interview, the director added that KGF was not a two-part narration originally, but Salaar is. (Also read| Dunki Vs Salaar: The clash is still on between Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas' films) Prashanth Neel directed KGF and Salaar Part One The Ceasefire.

Salaar: A six-hour long story

Prashanth said, “Audience should not expect another KGF from Salaar - Salaar is a world of its own, it has got its own emotion and characters. I hope people see Salaar for the story that it sets up. We have set the tone of Salaar from the first scene itself." He also said that as cinema is the most consumable storytelling format in India, he wishes to achieve it with Salaar.

Prabhas' personality suits Salaar

Baahubali star Prabhas plays the lead role in the film. “Prabhas sir can show innocence like nobody else. But at the same time, he can also show you the aggression. I was sold on this aspect and have explored this quality in Salaar too. His personality perfectly suits for Salaar. He is a giant, who is very gentle. KGF was not a two-part saga, but Salaar is. The story is so big, that it could make up for a proper 6-hour film."

Wrote Salaar before KGF

The filmmaker also said that even the audience will feel the story has a second part as there is enough content for the second part. He also revealed that he wrote Salaar much before he even started working on KGF.

More about Salaar The Ceasefire

Featuring Prabhas in the lead role, The Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire also marks the first collaboration of KGF director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas. In the film, Prabhas will be seen alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles. The film also stars Tinnu Anand, Sriya Reddy, Easwari Rao, and Ramachandra Raju.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur's Hombale Films, Salaar is set for a theatrical release on December 22. It is releasing in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film is set for a box office clash with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles.

