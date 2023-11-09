Salaar trailer will drop on this date; Gadar 2's Simrat Kaur has dance number in Prabhas film

The trailer for Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Prabhas in the lead will be released on December 1, the makers, Hombale Films, said in a statement. Following the release of the Salaar teaser in July, fans have been waiting for the film's trailer. Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu will also be seen in Salaar, which will be released in theaters on December 22, 2023. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki likely to be postponed to avoid box office clash with Prabhas' Salaar? Prabhas’ Salaar teaser was released in July.

Salaar's special dance number

As per film trade analyst Ramesh Bala, actor Simrat Kaur of Gadar 2 fame has a special song in Prabhas' Salaar. It is also being reported that the special song shooting has started with Simrat, and will continue for the next few days in Ramoji Film City. Earlier, it was reported that the trailer for Salaar: Part 1 will be released in November end or early December.

More about the trailer release

Ramesh Bala had said on X, “Big news: The much-awaited Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire trailer to be out on November end or early December. The actioner helmed by Prashanth Neel and featuring Prabhas is creating excitement among the masses and the film will arrive in cinemas on the scheduled date, December 22, 2023.”

The statement came after reports claimed that the makers of Salaar were planning to push the release date of the action film. Initially, Salaar's release date was September 28. Weeks before the expected release date, the makers, Hombale Films, had said, “We deeply appreciate your unwavering support for Salaar. With consideration, we must delay the original September 28 release due to unforeseen circumstances..."

Salaav vs Dunki box office clash

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, which marks the first collaboration of the KGF director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas, will clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki this Christmas. Dunki vs Salaar is considered one of the biggest box office clashes of 2023. It is going to be the second time Shah Rukh and Prashant Neel will face off at the ticket window. Last time, in 2018, Shah Rukh's Zero and the filmamker's KGF: Chapter 1 were released on the same date and Prashant's film faired much better.

Meanwhile, Dunki Drop 1 was released on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday earlier this month. The eagerly-awaited Dunki teaser gave the best look yet the at film that marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. Dunki also features Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

