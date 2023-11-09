Dunki Vs Salaar: The clash is still on between Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas' films

There has been a growing chatter that Prabhas’ Salaar has been pushed to avoid clashing with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki at the box-office. We can confirm that the clash is still on, with Salaar makers excited to see how the audience reacts to it. Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki will clash with Prabhas' Salaar on the big screen

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, helmed by KGF hitmaker Prashanth Neel, is scheduled to release on December 22, which is already reserved for Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki -- a move which caused a stir in the industry, with experts getting anxious about the big clash. However, the week started with a buzz that Salaar might be pushed to March 2024.

When we reached out to the industry insiders, they dismissed all such speculations, stating that the film will release as planned, with the makers working on a “strong strategy for the head-on clash”.

“There are a lot of rumours about Salaar getting pushed. And there is no truth in that. The film will be released as planned, which is December 22. The film is getting a lot of buzz because of the clash with Shah Rukh film, and they don’t want to hamper that by pushing the release,” says one trade expert.

Another trade expert mentions, “The rumour is just to add to the buzz. They are not postponing the film. In fact, I met the whole team recently, they have already devised a strong strategy to support the film to counter the clash, and are working towards the trailer launch. Everyone in the team believes in Prabhas and his market value, which is why they are looking forward to the clash. They are optimistic that the film will work”.

When we reached out to the production house, a source on condition of anonymity, shares, “There is no question of postponing the film. It will be released as planned. The whole team is excited about the clash and want to see how the audience reacts to it. They are sure it will get huge numbers for them".

