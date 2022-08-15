Salaar: Prabhas announces release date of his first film with Prashanth Neel, shares new poster. See here

Actor Prabhas on Monday announced the release date of his upcoming film Salaar, his first project with director Prashanth Neel. Unveiling a new poster on his Instagram, Prabhas wrote that Salaar will release worldwide on September 28, 2023. (Also Read | Leaked picture of Prabhas from Salaar sets gets internet buzzing)

In the poster, Prabhas can be seen standing with two swords in his hands as he looked at the ground. Many bodies can be seen in the dark background. He captioned the post, "#TheEraOfSalaarBegins. See you at the cinemas from 28.09.2023. #Salaar."

Shruti Haasan will be seen along with Prabhas for the first time. From the post, it can also be confirmed that Prithviraj Sukumaran and Sriya Reddy are also part of the project. Jagapathi Babu and Easwari Rao will also be seen in key roles.

Tipped to be an action saga, the film features Prabhas in a character called Salaar. It is rumoured to be a remake of the Kannada film Ugramm. The film has been shot in India and in countries across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The pan-India film will be released in five languages.

Prashanth also shared the poster and release date on Twitter. Fans took to the comments section to appreciate the team’s effort to announce the release date more than a year in advance. A fan wrote, “Really gutsy of the team to announce the release date one year in advance (sic).”

In April, a leaked still in which Prabhas can be seen lighting a cigarette from the sets of the movie went viral on social media and fans couldn’t contain their excitement. Salaar, which will be dubbed and released in Hindi, will be presented by Anil Thadani. During the promotions of KGF: Chapter 2, Prashanth revealed that about 30 percent of Salaar's shoot was completed.

Prabhas is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming multilingual science-fiction film, Project K, with director Nag Ashwin. Deepika Padukone makes her Telugu debut with this project which will be bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Films. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a key role. Prabhas will also be seen in Om Raut's screen adaptation of the epic Ramayana Adipurush in the pipeline.

