Samantha Akkineni is missing as Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna celebrate Love Story success amid divorce rumours

Samantha Akkineni was missing at the Love Story success bash, which was attended by her husband Naga Chaitanya, his co-star Sai Pallavi, and father-in-law Nagarjuna. This comes amid rumours that all is not well between the couple.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 11:50 AM IST
Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya got married in Goa in 2017.

Actor Naga Chaitanya and his father Nagarjuna came together on Tuesday evening for the success meet of Love Story. The event, which was also attended by Chaitanya's co-star Sai Pallavi and director Sekhar Kammula, was organised to celebrate the film’s grand success. Love Story, which opened in theatres worldwide last Friday, has grossed over 20 crores at the box-office as of Tuesday.

While the success meet was attended by the film’s cast and crew, Chaitanya’s wife Samantha Akkineni’s absence raised a lot of questions about the rumoured rift in the couple's marriage.

RELATED STORIES

When the trailer for Love Story was released a couple of weeks ago, Samantha took to Twitter to share it but tagged and wished only Sai Pallavi in her post. Quoting Chaitanya’s tweet, Samantha wrote: “Winner. All the very best to the team.”

Last week, Aamir Khan attended the pre-release event to show his support for the release of Love Story. After the event, Nagarjuna, wife Amala and sons Chaitanya and Akhil hosted Aamir Khan at dinner. In the pictures that surfaced on social media, Samantha was nowhere to be seen.

For weeks now, rumours have been doing the rounds that things are not alright between Samantha and Naga Chaitanya. However, neither of them has reacted to these rumours or reports.

In July, Samantha dropped the Akkineni surname from all her social media pages. She changed the profile name of her social media pages to ‘S’, fuelling rumours about her marriage.

Also read: Samantha Akkineni says ‘don’t you have any sense’ as reporter asks her about Naga Chaitanya separation rumours, watch

A couple of weeks ago, she made a hush-hush visit to the Tirupati temple where she slammed a reporter for asking her about the rumours surrounding her marriage.

