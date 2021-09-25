Samantha Akkineni is missing as Nagarjuna, Chaitanya Akkineni host Aamir Khan at dinner. See pic

Nagarjuna Akkineni and his family hosted Aamir Khan at dinner earlier this week and a picture from the meet-up has finally landed online. Aamir was in Hyderabad to show his support for Naga Chaitanya's latest release, Love Story.

The photo shows Nagarjuna, his wife Amala, sons Chaitanya and Akhil and Love Story director Sekhar Kammula, all cutting a cake with Aamir at their Hyderabad home. Conspicuous by her absence was Chaitanya's wife, actor Samantha Akkineni.

Rumours of a rift in Samantha and Chaitanya's marriage have been doing the rounds for a while. In a recent interview to Film Companion, Chaitanya said he chooses to focus on his work amid it all. “Initially, yes, it was a little painful. I was like ‘why is entertainment heading this way?’ But after that, what I've learned is that in today's age, news replaces news. Today there's one news, tomorrow there's another news, today's news is forgotten. But in my grandfather's time, there were magazines, and magazines used to come once in a month. And that news sustained till you got the next piece of news. But today you're getting the next piece of news the next second or the next minute. It doesn't stay in people's minds for too long. The actual news, the news that matters, will stay. But the superficial news, the news that is used to create TRPs, is forgotten. Once I made this observation, it stopped affecting me," he said.

Samantha was also asked about the rumours when she recently visited the Tirumala temple. She rebuked the reporter, saying, "Gudiki vachanu, buddhi unda (I have come to a temple, don’t you have any sense)?”

Aamir and Chaitanya will be seen together in his upcoming movie, Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a remake of Hollywood movie Forrest Gump and stars Aamir in the lead role. Chaitanya plays Aamir's best friend in the movie. They recently shot for a schedule of the movie together in Ladakh.

At the dinner, Nagarjuna was told that the character played by Chaitanya in Laal Singh Chaddha was called Bala Raju. He got emotional at learning about this as that was the name of an iconic character that his father, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, had played in a film of the same name, Balaraju, more than 70 years ago.