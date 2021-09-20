Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Samantha Akkineni parties with Trisha Krishnan and Keerthy Suresh amid Naga Chaitanya separation rumours. See pics
telugu cinema

Samantha Akkineni parties with Trisha Krishnan and Keerthy Suresh amid Naga Chaitanya separation rumours. See pics

Samantha Akkineni has shared pictures and videos of a recent star-studded get-together with Keerthy Suresh, Trisha Krishnan and others, days after she snapped at a reporter who asked her about her rumoured separation from Naga Chaitanya.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 12:14 PM IST
Samantha Akkineni recently returned to Chennai, and met her friends Trisha Krishnan, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan and others.

Actor Samantha Akkineni, days after snapping at a reporter curious to know about the rumours of her separation from Naga Chaitanya, has shared a bunch of new pictures from a get-together with Trisha Krishna, Keerthy Suresh and Kalyani Priyadarshan.

Sharing the pictures, Samantha wrote, “The week that was. @trishakrishnan @keerthysureshofficial @kalyanipriyadarshan thankyouuuuu for such an amazing evening.” The pictures showed the gang posing together. The post also included a picture from aboard a flight and a couple of pictures of Samatha with her two dogs.

RELATED STORIES

Samantha's post comes amid rumours of marital discord between her and Naga Chaitanya. While neither has addressed the rumours, she recently snapped at a reporter who asked her about it while she was at the Tirumala temple. “Gudiki vachanu, buddhi unda (I have come to a temple, don’t you have any sense)?” she said, pointing to her head.

The separation rumours were fuelled when Samantha dropped the Akkineni surname from her social media accounts and changed her name to ‘S’. When asked about it in an interview with Film Companion, she said, “The thing is, even with trolling for The Family Man or this, I don’t react to them. That is how I have always been. I don’t react to this kind of noise and I don’t intend on doing so as well.”

Also read: Samantha Akkineni says ‘don’t you have any sense’ as reporter asks her about Naga Chaitanya separation rumours, watch

Samantha, who recently made her streaming debut with the second season of Amazon's The Family Man, will soon be seen in the period drama Shakuntalam and the romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
samantha akkineni naga chaitanya keerthy suresh trisha krishnan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Samantha reacts as reporter asks her about Naga Chaitanya separation rumours

Maestro review: Telugu remake of Andhadhun works despite playing it safe

Naga Chaitanya thanks Samantha for sharing film trailer amid separation rumours

Chiranjeevi's nephew Sai Dharam Tej undergoes procedure for collar bone fracture
TRENDING TOPICS
Charanjit Singh Channi
Emmys 2021 full winners list
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Krushna Abhishek
Charanjit Singh Channi Searing-in Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP