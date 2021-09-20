Samantha Akkineni parties with Trisha Krishnan and Keerthy Suresh amid Naga Chaitanya separation rumours. See pics

Actor Samantha Akkineni, days after snapping at a reporter curious to know about the rumours of her separation from Naga Chaitanya, has shared a bunch of new pictures from a get-together with Trisha Krishna, Keerthy Suresh and Kalyani Priyadarshan.

Sharing the pictures, Samantha wrote, “The week that was. @trishakrishnan @keerthysureshofficial @kalyanipriyadarshan thankyouuuuu for such an amazing evening.” The pictures showed the gang posing together. The post also included a picture from aboard a flight and a couple of pictures of Samatha with her two dogs.

Samantha's post comes amid rumours of marital discord between her and Naga Chaitanya. While neither has addressed the rumours, she recently snapped at a reporter who asked her about it while she was at the Tirumala temple. “Gudiki vachanu, buddhi unda (I have come to a temple, don’t you have any sense)?” she said, pointing to her head.

The separation rumours were fuelled when Samantha dropped the Akkineni surname from her social media accounts and changed her name to ‘S’. When asked about it in an interview with Film Companion, she said, “The thing is, even with trolling for The Family Man or this, I don’t react to them. That is how I have always been. I don’t react to this kind of noise and I don’t intend on doing so as well.”

Samantha, who recently made her streaming debut with the second season of Amazon's The Family Man, will soon be seen in the period drama Shakuntalam and the romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal.