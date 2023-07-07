Samantha Ruth Prabhu spotted at airport as she wraps up Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Kushi before one year break from films

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will take a long break from acting. On Friday, videos of the actor arriving back in Hyderabad were shared on paparazzi and fan pages. Samantha was escorted by her team as she left the airport after returning from the shoot of Kushi, which also features Vijay Deverakonda. She has now finished all her work commitments, including Kushi and Citadel, and will take a break from acting due to her health. Also read: Samantha to take year-long break, will get treated for Myositis in US and South Korea

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first public appearance

Samantha Ruth Prabhu with her team at Hyderabad airport on Thursday night.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Samantha was clicked on Thursday night at Hyderabad airport as she returned home after wrapping up the last schedule of her upcoming film Kushi. This is the first time Samantha was spotted in public after the news of her long break from films surfaced.

Samantha was seen walking towards her car with her team in paparazzi videos from the airport. The actor did not pose for paparazzi. Samantha was spotted in a casual airport look. She wore blue jeans, white T-shirt and a black jacket along with a black cap.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's break from films

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After wrapping up the Indian chapter of the web series Citadel, Samantha is taking a step back from acting for at least one year. While she is looking forward to this break, she would primarily focus on her health, and undergo treatment for autoimmune condition myositis in the US, said a source close to the actor.

“Few months back, Samantha decided that she will be taking a break from acting, and was just waiting to wrap up her projects — Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda and the Indian segment of Citadel with Varun Dhawan. When I checked with her a few months back, she told me that she is not signing any projects currently,” the source earlier told Hindustan Times.

Addressing the reports of her returning money to producers for the projects she had signed, the source added, “This is a bit of assumption and exaggeration because she decided to take a break some time ago and was not even accepting anything. There is no new project where her name was associated with.”

Samantha's health

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2022, Samantha revealed that she had been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis, and the source said that she took a six-month break for treatment at that time, too. Now, she is determined to regain her health in a holistic way before resuming work, the source said. Samantha will be leaving for the US in August for treatment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.