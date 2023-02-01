Samantha Ruth Prabhu apologises to Vijay Deverakond fans, says she will soon resume shoot of their Telugu film Kushi

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Wednesday took to Twitter to share an update on her upcoming Telugu romantic drama Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. While replying to a question from a fan, Samantha said the film's shoot will resume soon as she apologised to Vijay Deverakonda’s fans. Kushi marks the second collaboration of Samantha and Vijay after Mahanati, in which they were paired opposite each other. Also read: Samantha shares Kushi poster, calls her new film with Vijay Deverakonda ‘an explosion of joy’

Last May, Kushi's title along with the poster was unveiled, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu had described it as a film that will be a grand family experience. After completing the first schedule of the film in Kashmir, the shoot came to a standstill after Samantha revealed she was suffering from a rare auto-immune disease called myositis. Samantha had to pause all her work commitments as she was undergoing treatment for her medical condition. Therefore, the shoot of Kushi had to be postponed for several months and the makers were waiting for fresh dates from Samantha to resume shoot.

On Wednesday, replying to a question from a fan about when she will resume shoot for Kushi, Samantha wrote, “Kushi will resume very soon. My apologies to Vijay Deverakonda fans (sic).” Replying to Samantha’s tweet, fans asked her to take care of herself first. They also called her gesture ‘sweet’. One user tweeted, “Thank you Samantha. But please take care of yourself (sic).” Another user wrote, “Such a sweet gesture (sic).”

Samantha was last seen on screen in Telugu action-thriller Yashoda. In the film, Samantha played a surrogate mother who won’t stop at anything to protect her child. The film turned out to be a hit at the box office and grossed around ₹33 crore worldwide in its first 10 days.

During the promotions of Yashoda, Samantha had turned emotional and opened up about her health condition. She had said during a media interaction last year, “As I said in my post (instagram), some days are good, some are bad. Some days, I’ve felt even taking one more step would be difficult. But when I look back, I wonder I’ve gone through so much and have come this far. I’m here to fight.”

