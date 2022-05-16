Samantha shares Kushi poster, calls her new film with Vijay Deverakonda ‘an explosion of joy’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming multilingual project has been titled Kushi. On Monday, Samantha took to instagram to unveil the film’s title along with the poster. The project marks the second collaboration of Samantha and Vijay after Mahanati. Unveiling the film’s title along with the poster, Samantha described it as a film that will be a grand family experience. Read more: Samantha Ruth Prabhu nails deadlifts with squats

This will be Samantha’s second project with director Shiva Nirvana, who had previously worked with her in Majili. On Instagram, while sharing the upcoming film’s poster, Samantha wrote: “This Christmas-New Years. An explosion of Joy, laughter, happiness & love. A grand family experience (sic).”

Samantha’s co-star, actor Vijay Deverakonda, took to Twitter to share the motion posters of the movie in multiple Indian languages. He defined the film as an “epic romantic comedy in the making.”

Kushi will release in cinemas on December 23 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Going by the poster, it looks like a love story set against the backdrop of Kashmir. Samantha was last seen in Tamil romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film, which was been directed by Vignesh Shivn, also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

Meanwhile, Samantha is looking forward to the release of upcoming magnum opus Shakuntalam. In 2020, speaking at the launch of the movie, Samantha said that this will be her dream project and dream role. She’s also teaming up with Gunasekhar for the first time. The film, produced on a massive budget by Gunasekhar himself, will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

It was revealed recently that Samantha will make her international film debut with Arrangements of Love, which will be directed by Downton Abbey creator Philip John.As per Variety, the project will be produced by Sunita Tati, who had previously worked with Samantha on Oh! Baby, the Telugu adaptation of Korean comedy, Miss Granny.

