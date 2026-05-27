Samantha Ruth Prabhu blushes as fan breaks security to gift flowers to her in front of Raj Nidimoru. Watch

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of her Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaaram. The makers released the official trailer of the action-packed film on Tuesday, and the actor attended the launch event. Now, a video from the event in Hyderabad has gone viral on social media, showing a fan breaking security protocol to meet the actor and gift her a bouquet of flowers. This moment unfolded in front of her husband, Raj Nidimoru, who was seen smiling.

Samantha's fan gets on one knee

Samantha Ruth Prabhu at the trailer launch of Maa Inti Bangaaram.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A video that has surfaced on social media shows a fan breaching security to go down on one knee and offer her flowers, a gesture she warmly accepted before taking a selfie. Samantha smiled and blushed at this instant as the other fans at the venue cheered. Raj, who was seated beside Samantha, smiled and saw the interaction take place in front of him.

When the security tried to make him step back, Samantha told them its okay and stood up to take the selfie with the fan. The actor's kind gesture won over fans on social media.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Maa Inti Bangaram is billed to be a family action drama directed by Nandini Reddy, produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru, and Himank Duvvuru. Apart from Samantha, Diganth and Gulshan Devaiah play key roles, alongside Sree Mukhi, Gautami, Anand, Lakshmi, Srinivas Gavireddy, and Manjusha in supporting roles. About Maa Inti Bangaram {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maa Inti Bangaram is billed to be a family action drama directed by Nandini Reddy, produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru, and Himank Duvvuru. Apart from Samantha, Diganth and Gulshan Devaiah play key roles, alongside Sree Mukhi, Gautami, Anand, Lakshmi, Srinivas Gavireddy, and Manjusha in supporting roles. About Maa Inti Bangaram {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The 2-minute teaser trailer of the film shows a woman who convinces her husband that she’s alright moving back to his village to stay with his family. Little do they know that she has an action-packed, violent side to her. The teaser trailer ends with Samantha’s character almost getting caught. Santhosh Narayanan composed the music for the film written by Raj and Vasanth Maringanti. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 2-minute teaser trailer of the film shows a woman who convinces her husband that she’s alright moving back to his village to stay with his family. Little do they know that she has an action-packed, violent side to her. The teaser trailer ends with Samantha’s character almost getting caught. Santhosh Narayanan composed the music for the film written by Raj and Vasanth Maringanti. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Samantha was last seen on-screen in the 2023 Telugu films Shaakuntalam and Kushi. She played a cameo in her 2025 production, Subham. In 2024, she played the lead with Varun Dhawan in Raj & DK’s Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny. The actor took a break from films after her divorce from Naga Chaitanya in 2021 and making her myositis diagnosis public in 2022. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Samantha was last seen on-screen in the 2023 Telugu films Shaakuntalam and Kushi. She played a cameo in her 2025 production, Subham. In 2024, she played the lead with Varun Dhawan in Raj & DK’s Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny. The actor took a break from films after her divorce from Naga Chaitanya in 2021 and making her myositis diagnosis public in 2022. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She returned to work soon after and post-Citadel: Honey Bunny has also been working on Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom with Raj & DK for Netflix. Samantha was also in the news recently for her wedding to Raj at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore on December 1, 2025.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON