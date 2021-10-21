Samantha Ruth Prabhu boards a helicopter to Yamunotri during her Himalayan trip, see pic

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently vacationing in Rishikesh with her friend Shilpa Reddy. While she had shared a few glimpses of her stay on her Instagram Stories earlier this week, Shilpa shared pictures of the duo headed to a Yamunotri.

In the picture, Samantha dressed in an all-pink outfit and carried a sling bag along. She and Shilpa stood beside a helicopter. They also posed for a selfie to reveal that they have taken off to their destination.

The Family Man 2 star had revealed she was put up in a luxury resort situated on the foothills of the river Ganges. She shared pictures of the infinity pool situated at the resort and also gave a glimpse of the monkey she spotted at the property.

Samantha's latest trip comes weeks after she and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation. In a statement shared on their respective accounts, the actors said, “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought (we) have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”

She made her first public appearance when she took her dogs to the vet. Photos from her visit were shared online. Meanwhile, the Telugu actor has also been in the news for signing back-to-back projects, both of which will be bilingual movies. She will be seen in a project director duo Hari and Harish. Her second is with debutant director Shantharuban. She also has director Gunasekar's period drama Shaakuntalam in the making.