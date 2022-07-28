Samantha Ruth Prabhu buys house where she used to live with Naga Chaitanya, says producer Murali Mohan

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya got divorced in October last year. Now veteran actor and film producer Murali Mohan has said that Samantha had bought the house by herself, in which they used to live together. Also Read: Koffee With Karan episode 3: Samantha Ruth Prabhu confesses there are 'hard feelings' with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya

In a video shared online, Murali said when Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married they bought an independent house together and used to stay in it. When they were about to get separated, they sold the house and went their ways. But Samantha worked hard, arranged some funds, and repurchased the house for a higher price as she wanted to stay there. She managed to buy it back and now she stays there with her mom.

One Samantha fan commented, “Basically, everything they accused her of is false & it really takes a strong and secure person to endure it all.” One fan addressed the rumours around Samantha and Naga's house and said, “There are so many rumors about @Samanthaprabhu2. People said Naga Chaitanya gave this house to her to stay (what a kind hearted he is) and she took 250 crore in alimony. Such rubbish news are made up. She is a self made woman she won’t depend on anyone."

Recently when Samantha appeared on Koffee With Karan, she opened up about rumours that she got ₹250 crore in alimony and joked that she would expect the IT department to come knocking any day and she'd show them how she got nothing at all. She also said that the rumours got dissolved on their own when people realised how ₹250 crore is too large an amount to lie about. She also said that she and Naga have hard feelings for each other currently.

