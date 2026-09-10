Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls her pregnancy a ‘surprise’, says she and Raj Nidimoru were ‘okay’ not having kids

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru are expecting their first baby soon. The couple that made things official in December last year announced in June this year that they were about to become parents. In a recent interview, the actor mentioned that she was prepared not to have children, calling her pregnancy a ‘surprise’.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on having a child with Raj Nidimoru

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru worked together before they began dating.

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Samantha spoke to THR India and stated that she and Raj were okay with not having children before she got pregnant. “I had reached a place where I was okay. Like, both Raj and I were okay with, maybe we can’t have kids. Maybe we will. I was okay with either. I was fine, and so was he. So, this is a surprise,” she said, laughing.

Samantha also spoke about how she feels about it now that she’s pregnant. “The first day I was shooting for (the song) Thassadiya, I found out. I had just found out, and I had to go and do the steps. I was having a little bit of sickness at that time. I guess everything just aligned. And now, I am truly excited. Everyone tells me that having a child changes your entire life. I think I am ready for that change,” said the actor.

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When Samantha Ruth Prabhu shot for Maa Inti Bangaaram while pregnant

{{^usCountry}} Samantha’s film Maa Inti Bangaaram was released in theatres in June, a day after which she revealed her pregnancy to the world. In July, the film’s director and her close friend, Nandini Reddy, spoke to HT and spoke about how the pregnant actor shot for the film. “Thankfully, we had done away with most of the action portion. We were doing Thassadiya, actually, when I discovered that she was carrying,” said Nandini, adding, “But thankfully we were at the fag end of filming when she got pregnant.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Samantha’s film Maa Inti Bangaaram was released in theatres in June, a day after which she revealed her pregnancy to the world. In July, the film’s director and her close friend, Nandini Reddy, spoke to HT and spoke about how the pregnant actor shot for the film. “Thankfully, we had done away with most of the action portion. We were doing Thassadiya, actually, when I discovered that she was carrying,” said Nandini, adding, “But thankfully we were at the fag end of filming when she got pregnant.” {{/usCountry}}

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The song featured energetic steps, and Samantha also had a car chase sequence left to shoot that would require her strength. Given that they needed to shoot the action outdoors, Nandini stated that ample care was taken to ensure Samantha’s comfort. “We took care that it wasn’t too strenuous for her and that she had enough breaks. It’s also not shot in top sunlight because we were heading into summer while shooting these. We took precautions to ensure she wasn’t exhausted too much,” she said.

Samantha and Raj were rumoured to have been dating when they shot for Citadel: Honey Bunny, which was released in 2024. While her divorce from Naga Chaitanya became public in 2021, it is unknown when Raj divorced Shhyamali De. Pictures and videos Samantha posted of Raj on social media only added fuel to the fire. In December 2025, the couple made things official with a yogic ceremony at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.