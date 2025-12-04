After Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's marriage, his ex-wife Shhyamali De says she is not looking for ‘sympathy’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru tied the knot in a yogic wedding ceremony, surrounded by their loved ones, at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore on December 1. Raj’s ex-wife, Shhyamali De, broke her silence with a post sharing that she is grateful for the support that she has received. She went on to update on her social media that she is also not looking for any ‘sympathy’ at this hour and is not interested in giving any ‘breaking news’. (Also read: Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife Shhyamali De makes 1st post after his wedding to Samantha Ruth Prabhu; here's what she said) Raj Nidimoru married writer Shhyamali De in 2015.

What Shhyamali said

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Shhyamali wrote: “Anyone looking for any drama and breaking news. You won't find it here. Urge you to leave. Not looking for attention, media coverage, exclusive interviews, brand promotions, paid partnerships, sympathy. Not trying to sell anyone anything.”

Earlier, Shhyamali had shared a note, which read, “I spent a sleepless night, tossing and turning and debating and realised it would be ungrateful and churlish to not acknowledge all the good that is coming to me.”

Shhyamali via Instagram Stories.

More details

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru opted for a Linga Bhairava Vivaha. Since then, several pictures from the special day have now surfaced on social media. She also showed off a massive ring in her wedding photos. Samantha opted for a red saree by Arpita Mehta, a handwoven Banarasi piece crafted in pure Katan satin silk by a single master artisan.

Samantha was previously married to Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021. He is now married to Sobhita Dhulipala. Raj married Shhyamali in 2015, and they are believed to have separated in 2023. Raj and Samantha have collaborated on The Family Man Season 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny. He also worked on her first production, Subham. They are now working on Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.