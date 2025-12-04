Sobhita Dhulipala unveils wholesome wedding video on first anniversary with Naga Chaitanya: ‘One year as Mrs’

One year ago on December 4, actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Their love story began two years before their wedding day, when the two slid into each other’s Instagram DMs and love blossomed between them. On their special day, Sobhita looked breathtaking as the elegant bride in a gold Kanjivaram silk saree, complete with intricate gold zari work and heavy traditional jewellery. The groom, on the other hand, was dapper in a kurta paired with his grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao's golden pancha. A year later today, celebrating one year of their marriage, Sobhita unveiled her beautiful wedding video.

In the wholesome wedding video, we witness Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala become husband and wife, smiling ear to ear as they say ‘I do’, surrounded by their loved ones. Talking about their relationship, Sobhita shares, “I don't know if I believe that a person is incomplete and somebody else comes in and fills that void. Like, because I think we are complete on our own. And yet, in his absence, I would not be full.” Opening up about his wife, Chay states, “The thought of her, when I wake up and when I go to sleep, the thought of her, knowing that she's in my life is such a comforting feeling. It gives me the feeling that I can conquer anything with her, next to her.”

In the caption below, Sobhita shared, “The wind always blows homewards. Back in the Deccan and one trippy trip round the Sun with the man I call husband, I feel anew. As though purified by fire. One year as Mrs!” Responding to his wife, Chay wrote: “Blessed to be a part of your journey my love ❤️ happy anniversary.”

Before finding love again in Sobhita, Chay was married to Samantha. The former couple got divorced a few years ago and on December 1 this week, Samantha tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru.