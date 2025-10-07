Naga Chaitanya reveals how Instagram played cupid in his love story with wife Sobhita Dhulipala: ‘I began chatting…’

After his divorce from Samantha, rumours suggested that Naga Chaitanya had found love again in fellow actor Sobhita Dhulipala. But the two kept their lips sealed, until Chay’s superstar father Akkineni Nagarjuna announced the couple’s engagement in August last year. Later in December, after a reported courtship period of two years, Sobhita and Chaitanya tied the knot at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. This year, the couple will celebrate their first wedding anniversary. But one major question on the minds of many fans is, how did the love birds meet and fall in love? Well, Chay has now revealed his love story with Sobhita.

During his appearance on Jagapathi Babu’s talk show Jayammu Nischayammu Raa , Naga Chaitanya shared how social media played cupid in his love story with Sobhita Dhulipala. Chay revealed, “We met on Instagram. I never imagined I would meet my partner there. I was familiar with her work. One day, when I posted about Shoyu (his cloud kitchen), she commented with an emoji. I began chatting with her, and soon after, we met.” And thus began their happily ever after. Another cute moment was when Chay was asked to name one thing he can’t live without, and the actor replied, “Sobhita, my wife!”

Chay also revealed how his wife Sobhita was extremely upset about one song from his recent film Thandel. He shared, “She was angry with me because of the song ‘Bujji Thalli’. It’s actually the nickname I have given her. She thought I had asked the director (Chandoo Mondeti) to use it in the film. She didn’t talk to me for a few days — but why would I do that?”

Reviewing the film before release, Sobhita had shared, “I have seen you be so focused and positive through the making of this film, can’t want for everyone (and myself) experience this extraordinary love story in the theatres from tomorrow.”