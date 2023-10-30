Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Chaitanya Akkineni drop likes on his rumoured girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala's gorgeous new pics

Looks like there is nothing but appreciation and respect between Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sobhita Dhulipala. Samantha not only follows Sobhita on Instagram but also recently liked one of her posts on the app. Samantha is the ex-wife of Sobhita's rumoured boyfriend Chaitanya Akkineni. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ‘Chay’ tattoo missing in new pics, fans wonder if she finally got it removed)

Sobhita's stunning pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala and Chaitanya Akkineni.

In the post, Sobhita decked up in a golden saree and got clicked before attending the MAMI opening ceremony in Mumbai. She captioned the post, “Attended the spectacular Jio MaMi opening ceremony last night. Even presented an award! I was on the jury for short films this year. Also, Manish Malhotra gilded me in gold like this. Met so many actor friends! Ate samosa. Drank Coca Cola with a straw. Whistled. Took lots of pictures and came home to my parents who muted the TV and asked me all about who I met and what I said on stage and if I tripped again.” Sobhita looked gorgeous in all her photos as she played with her saree and smiled for the camera.

Among her admirers were…

The post was ‘liked’ by Samantha and Chay both. A few fans noticed this and posted it on Reddit as well. However, let us tell you that Sobhita does not follow Samantha yet.

Wedding rumours

Chaitanya and Samantha were married from 2017 to 2021. Chaitanya began dating Sobhita soon after. Recently, rumours of his ‘second wedding’ with someone who was not Sobhita, had surfaced online. A report stated that Naga’s father, actor Nagarjuna has been “planning for his son’s second marriage and will keep the identity of the girl unknown until he finalises everything”. It further added that it will be an arranged marriage with the girl from “a business family and will have no links with the glamour world”.

However, a source told HT, “This is a very baseless rumour started in Mumbai and it makes no sense at all. This is a creation of someone’s mind with no truth in it. Nothing of this sort is happening. The whole narrative of it being an arranged marriage with the father looking for a non-filmy girl from a business family is just very generic stuff created to quantify and generate buzz."

“He is still going strong with Sobhita. We have not seen them breaking up or something. They are dating discreetly. They will not come out in the open with their relationship anytime soon, unless and until they decide to get married or engaged. They are not hassled about getting spotted together, but it will be a private thing till they officiate it with a ceremony,” the insider added.

